Differences Between the Cadillac XT5 and the Chevrolet Equinox

Cadillac and Chevrolet sit on opposite ends of GM’s spectrum of brands — one is famous for providing top-of-the-line luxury, while the other offers practical, accessible, everyday vehicles. The Cadillac XT5 and the Chevrolet Equinox represent that dynamic — and in many cases, a used XT5 from a recent model year could cost the same as a brand-new Equinox, which may be tempting to drivers looking to move up to a luxury vehicle. But how different are they really?

Powertrains

The Equinox recently dropped its more powerful engine option, leaving the 1.5-liter turbo engine as its sole engine choice. It delivers 170 horsepower, 203 lb-ft of torque, and a towing capacity that maxes out at 1,500 pounds. And when it comes to efficiency, it maxes out at 31 mpg on the highway.

The XT5 comes standard with a mill that’s similar to the one the Equinox ditched — a 2.0-liter turbo-four that churns out 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while earning 29 mpg on the highway. On top of that, the XT5 further demonstrates its premium pedigree with an available 3.6-liter V6 engine that unleashes 310 horsepower, 271 lb-ft of torque, and maxes out at 26 mpg on the highway.

Interior materials

While the XT5 has more upscale aesthetic, the Equinox and the XT5 offer similar interior amenities. Both models offer leather seating, heated steering wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear outboard seats. However, the XT5 comes loaded with more luxuries at the base trim level.

Spaciousness

When it comes to storage space, these two crossovers are just about evenly matched. The Equinox offers 63.9 cubic feet of total storage room, while the XT5 provides 63 cubic feet. And behind the second row, both models offer just about 30 cubic feet of room.

Technology

As you’d expect from a more economical vehicle, the Equinox comes standard with a 7-inch display, and offers an available 8-inch screen. And in terms of audio, it sports a standard six-speaker sound system, as well as an available Bose premium seven-speaker setup.

The XT5, on the other hand, starts off with an 8-inch multi-touch display, along with a Natural Voice Recognition technology, as well as a standard Bose® premium 8-speaker audio system. It doesn’t offer a larger touch screen, but you can opt for a Bose® Performance Series 14-speaker audio system, as well as a rear seat infotainment system , complete with a DVD player for the kids.

And as of the 2022 model year, both vehicles come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto connectivity.

Safety

Every Equinox comes standard with Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Alert.

The XT5 comes with a similar safety suite, except it trades Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert for Front and Rear Parking Assist. It also offers Night Vision, which isn’t an option on the Equinox.

The XT5 starts at $45,190, while a base-trim Equinox comes with an MSRP of $26,995.