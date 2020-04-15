No Comments

Dodge Earns 2020 Brand Image Award from KBB

2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Photo: FCA

Dodge once again has captivated the judges at Kelley Blue Book. Earning the Best Car Styling Brand award in KBB’s 2020 Brand Image Awards, Dodge has earned high styling praise for its lineup, especially its muscular Challenger and well-equipped Charger.

Available Now: 2020 Dodge Challenger

“The designs are striking in their own right. Factor in the bright colors, and special packages ranging from the bumble bee-inspired Scat Pack to its mighty Hellcat road burner, and Dodge vehicles are turning heads,” according to the KBB editors.

2020 Dodge Challenger

The muscular physique of the 2020 Dodge Challenger stands out on any road. But, you can make your Challenger even more distinct with exterior design details such as badges, stripes, signature wheels, and fierce hood options. Color choices such as Mango, TorRed, Hellraisen, Frostbite, and Octane Red show off the bold detailing of the 2020 Challenger.

The 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody

Photo: FCA

2020 Dodge Charger

The 2020 Dodge Charger is an intimidating machine with design features that look good and add to the performance ability of the stylish sedan. The scoop hood and dual air extractor are expertly crafted and the fender, decklid badges, and grille designs offer standout style to the sedan.

“Building brands that leave positive impressions with car shoppers is of the utmost importance to automakers who wish to stand out and succeed in an increasingly crowded marketplace,” said Isabelle Helms, vice president of research and market intelligence for Cox Automotive. “Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Award winners recognize the automakers who are on top of their game in the minds of new-car shoppers.”

Available Now: 2020 Dodge Charger

The standout style and captivating design of Dodge extend throughout the lineup. Whether you choose the Challenger, Charger, Durango, Grand Caravan, or Journey, you’ll be driving a stylish, well-equipped model that prioritizes bold looks, muscular power, and advanced technologies.