“Dead After 5,000 Miles”: Drivers Rage Over Toyota and Subaru’s EV Battery Failures

Just a few months into use, the issue has already led to a class-action lawsuit, questioning the reliability of two of Japan’s major carmakers in the EV space.

While battery-related issues aren’t unheard of, this time it’s not the high-voltage traction battery at fault but the smaller 12V battery, essential for operating basic vehicle systems. For drivers, this “minor” failure is proving to be anything but, leaving fully charged electric cars completely inoperable.

Customer Complaints Mount Over Repeated Failures

According to CarComplaints, the class-action lawsuit was filed in California after several bZ4X and Solterra owners experienced multiple failures of the 12-volt auxiliary battery in a short timeframe. The lead plaintiff claims to have replaced the battery three times within just 5,000 miles—roughly 8,000 kilometers—of driving. Other vehicle owners echoed similar frustrations, describing a pattern of frequent breakdowns despite replacements carried out under warranty.

Unlike the traction battery, which powers the vehicle’s movement, the 12V battery supports all electrical functions necessary to start and operate the car. When it fails, even a fully charged electric vehicle becomes unusable. What concerns customers most is that new batteries offer only a temporary fix—the underlying problem remains unresolved.

Toyota bZ4X – © Toyota France

Allegations of Prior Knowledge by Manufacturers

The legal filing goes beyond hardware complaints. It alleges that Toyota and Subaru were aware of the 12V battery defect before the bZ4X and Solterra entered the market. Yet, no advance warnings were provided to customers, the lawsuit claims. This accusation directly challenges the brands’ reputations for long-standing reliability, particularly as both companies attempt to establish themselves in the electric vehicle segment.

As reported by Numerama, these aren’t the first issues with the bZ4X. The vehicle was subject to an earlier recall due to a risk of wheels detaching while driving. Meanwhile, cold-weather charging problems sparked complaints in Canada, prompting a response from Toyota. The accumulation of setbacks has cast doubt over the brands’ electric ambitions.

Subaru Solterra – © Subaru

Low Impact in France, but Not Without Notice in Europe

Toyota In France, the bZ4X and Solterra have not seen major adoption, though some VTC and taxi drivers have begun using the models. The current battery issue has not sparked legal action there, and the impact remains limited. Nonetheless, the cars have found a larger customer base in parts of Northern Europe, where close attention is being paid to developments in the US.

It remains unclear how Toyota and Subaru plan to resolve the issue. Possible measures could include software updates to reduce parasitic drain, hardware replacements, or even buybacks. For now, the problem highlights a paradox in EV design: while the high-voltage systems are robust, it’s the aging 12V tech—found in almost every car for decades—that is grounding vehicles unexpectedly.