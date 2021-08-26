No Comments

Electric Silverado Shows Off Four-Wheel Steer, 24-Inch Wheels

The upcoming electric Silverado will offer Four-Wheel Steer and 24-inch wheels

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet is slowly starting to fill in details about its upcoming all-electric Silverado pickup truck. The latest tidbit of information: This model will offer a Four-Wheel Steer option for improved maneuverability.

As indicated by the name, Four-Wheel Steer is a technology that lets drivers turn the vehicle using all four wheels at the same time. According to Chevrolet, this will give the electric Silverado a significantly tighter turning radius in low-speed situations, plus better agility and handling at any speed. It will also make steering and maneuvering with a trailer easier.

The GMC Hummer EV, another upcoming electric vehicle from Chevrolet parent GM, also includes a Four-Wheel Steer feature. The Hummer will be able to use this steering capability to “CrabWalk” across off-road terrain, but it’s not clear yet whether the electric Silverado will be able to do the same.

In unveiling the available Four-Wheel Steer system, Chevrolet also revealed one more detail about the electric Silverado. The truck will roll on enormous, intricately machined 24-inch wheels, which are presumably optional or featured on high-end trims.

Beyond Four-Wheel Steer, specifics remain sparse about electric Silverado features and specs. So far, the most important detail is that the truck will ride on GM’s next-generation Ultium battery-electric platform. Other models that use the same technology, including the Hummer and the Cadillac Lyriq, boast massive expected horsepower ratings and can drive an estimated 300-350 miles on a single charge. Chevrolet has said the electric Silverado could do even better, offering up to 400 miles of range.

The electric Silverado will also be sold in both retail and fleet versions, which means the truck is likely to boast some seriously powerful tow/haul ratings for commercial applications. Both versions will be assembled at GM’s new Factory ZERO plant in Michigan.

Chevrolet hasn’t announced a reveal date for the electric Silverado yet. Until then, stay tuned to The News Wheel for the latest developments on this highly anticipated truck.