Elon Musk Claims Model Y Is World’s Best-selling Car Again, But Doubts Persist

The statement, delivered on X (formerly Twitter), sparked renewed attention and controversy, as industry observers began to scrutinize whether the numbers truly support the narrative.

While the Model Y did top the charts in 2023 and fought a tight race with the Toyota RAV4 in 2024, independent data analysts are casting doubt over Musk’s latest announcement. Conflicting signals, combined with Tesla’s ongoing refusal to break out exact delivery figures by model, are fueling skepticism over whether the Model Y actually remained at the top in 2025.

The debate matters not only for Tesla’s image but also for how electric vehicles are reshaping the global auto market. The Model Y, a compact electric crossover, has come to symbolize the broader EV shift. But as Toyota holds its ground with its traditional bestsellers, the actual leader of the global sales race remains unclear, and the way Tesla communicates its numbers is once again in the spotlight.

A Tweet, A Claim, And A Heated Response

On December 30, Elon Musk congratulated Tesla employees on social media, declaring that the Model Y had become “the world’s best-selling car for the third year in a row.” The post was celebrated as a continuation of the electric SUV’s historical achievement, after it became the first EV to top the global charts in 2023.

The response, however, was far from unanimous. While the 2023 victory is undisputed and 2024 was a statistical tie, the 2025 claim appears “disconnected from reality.” According to tracking data from several independent analysts, Model Y volumes in 2025 were significantly down, while Toyota’s RAV4 and Corolla held steady or declined less sharply. Tesla has yet to release final, model-specific delivery data, further muddying the waters.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/2006105320318189763

Registration Data Hints At Toyota Reclaiming The Crown

So far, the only reliable way to verify global sales leadership is through registration data, and that’s where the picture shifts. Based on data from the first three quarters of 2025 and fourth-quarter projections, the Toyota RAV4 is currently leading global car sales, followed by the Corolla, with the Model Y in third position.

Estimated volumes point to the RAV4 ending the year around 1.2 million units, the Corolla at approximately 1.08 million, and the Model Y trailing at about 1.03 million units. Analysts noted that the Model Y is trending down 12% to 15% year-over-year, while the RAV4 shows a slight increase of 0.6%. These figures contradict Musk’s assertion, though final registration numbers won’t be fully available for several months.

Still, Toyota has already released near-complete delivery data for its top models, including over 500,000 RAV4 units sold in the United States alone. Tesla, in contrast, continues to bundle its Model 3 and Model Y delivery figures together, refusing to provide separate breakdowns.

https://twitter.com/Tesla/status/2006109890494734395

Tesla’s Lack Of Transparency Raises Questions

Tesla’s approach to reporting its vehicle deliveries has long been criticized by industry watchers. While virtually every major automaker publicly discloses detailed sales figures per model, Tesla opts to report combined numbers for its Model 3 and Model Y lines. This makes it difficult to independently verify Musk’s claims without waiting months for country-by-country registration data to be aggregated.

According to Electrek, this lack of transparency is what allows statements like Musk’s to gain traction before they can be thoroughly challenged. “If Elon Musk wanted to definitively prove the Model Y was the best-selling car of 2025,” the site wrote, “he could simply have Tesla release the specific Model Y delivery numbers tomorrow.”

That has yet to happen, and the company’s silence only fuels suspicion. Without specific figures from Tesla, analysts must rely on projections and third-party data, which, in this case, suggest that Toyota has likely retaken the global sales crown.

A Success, Regardless Of Rank

Even if the Model Y finishes 2025 in third place, its presence among the top three is still an impressive feat. A relatively expensive, fully electric crossover competing head-to-head with mass-market gas and hybrid vehicles like the RAV4 and Corolla demonstrates the EV’s staying power in the global market.

As the same source points out, “Tesla doesn’t need to be #1 every year for the Model Y to be a massive success.” But accuracy, especially from a public company’s CEO, still matters.