Elon Musk Reportedly Uses SpaceX to Buy Tens of Millions of Dollars’ Worth of Tesla’s Unsold Cybertrucks

The Cybertruck, once presented as a bold symbol of Tesla’s innovation, has become a growing concern for the company. After a long series of production delays, the vehicle’s commercial performance has not met expectations. Many customers have complained about quality issues and delivery delays, while the futuristic design that once drew attention has not been enough to secure lasting success. Elon Musk decided to respond in his own way, by using SpaceX to buy back the unsold Cybertrucks.

This approach stands out for its originality. Instead of reducing production or adjusting prices, Musk chose to create an internal buyer within his ecosystem. The move connects Tesla and SpaceX in a financial loop, with the automaker offloading vehicles and the aerospace firm gaining new utility vehicles for its operations.

SpaceX Buys Tens of Millions in Cybertrucks

SpaceX has spent “tens of millions of dollars” purchasing Cybertrucks directly from Tesla. These vehicles, which Tesla “can’t sell,” are reportedly being transferred to SpaceX’s facilities, notably its Texas-based Starbase launch site, where the company is developing its Starship program. The stainless-steel electric pickups could be used for on-site transportation and logistics.

The American outlet underlined that this transaction does not appear to be symbolic but substantial, representing a significant purchase of vehicles that Tesla has struggled to place with customers. By transferring the Cybertrucks to another of his companies, Musk ensures that the vehicles are not sitting unused while simultaneously maintaining Tesla’s delivery numbers.

Tesla has delivered over 250 Cybetrucks to Starbase, Texas. SpaceX will be replacing their entire gas truck fleet with these Cybertrucks, with even more likely on the way. https://t.co/SC1sKqWvjT pic.twitter.com/mGK54jLWgf — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 1, 2025

A Move Reflecting Tesla’s Difficulties

The Cybertruck has failed to achieve the success Tesla had predicted. Since production began, many early buyers have expressed disappointment over various issues, including finishing quality and driving performance. Production has also been slower than Tesla announced, leaving the company with a growing stock of vehicles that it cannot easily sell.

Faced with this situation, Musk’s decision to involve SpaceX seems designed to avoid the negative image of a product that isn’t moving. This move can be described as “an unusual solution” meant to absorb the Cybertruck’s poor sales by redirecting the inventory to one of Musk’s other businesses. The vehicles, in turn, could help SpaceX in its everyday operations, providing practical use within the aerospace company.

Interconnected Companies, Shared Challenges

This decision highlights the tight interconnection between Musk’s companies. SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company remain separate entities but often operate in parallel, sometimes supporting each other financially or strategically. This time, SpaceX’s purchase acts as a form of internal relief for Tesla, allowing it to maintain sales momentum even as demand falters.

The move illustrates how Musk uses his business network to balance difficulties between his different projects. The situation also underlines the growing dependence between his companies, where one’s struggles can influence the operations of another.

By having SpaceX absorb the unsold Cybertrucks, Musk may have temporarily softened Tesla’s commercial blow while giving the vehicles a second life within his space operations. The decision, while unconventional, captures Musk’s habit of solving corporate problems by blurring the lines between his own ventures. This strategy turns internal synergy into a tool for damage control—one that keeps the Cybertruck rolling, even if not on public roads.