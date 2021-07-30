No Comments

EV Sales Outpace Other Vehicle Segments in 2021 Q2

Charging electric vehicles

Photo: General Motors

Years ago (too many to say aloud without crying) when my first son was a toddler, I was working full time and gas prices were exceptionally high. When I’d stop for gas after I’d drop him at preschool/daycare before heading into work, I’d calculate how many hours I’d have to work to pay for the gas. The calculation was disheartening. With the pump in hand, I’d watch the gallons slowly inch up while the dollar amount spun at least three times as fast, and contemplate how I was failing at life. Lately, I’ve had the same feeling, and it sucks.

Back then I just had to ride it out (and get a better job). Now, thankfully, I don’t have to switch careers because I can switch cars. And, it seems I’m not the only one considering trading in my gas-powered SUV for an eco-friendly electric or hybrid car.

According to a Kelley Blue Book Report, electric vehicle sales of models that boast all-electric, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrains, are beating sales in every other vehicle segment. This report covers stats for Q2 in 2021.

“As automakers produce more electrified vehicles, consumers are increasingly eager to buy them. According to an analysis of Q2 2021 data from Kelley Blue Book, sales of pure EVs surpassed 100,000 units in the quarter — a first — and hybrid sales were over 250,000 units. Sales of electrified vehicles for Q2 climbed a staggering 201.1 percent year-over-year, reaching beyond 375,000 total combined EVs and hybrids. Accordingly, electrified vehicles are capturing more total market share as consumer demand expands. Electrified vehicle sales accounted for 8.5 percent of total sales in Q2, up from 7.8 percent in Q1 and 4.2 percent in Q2 2020,” according to the Kelley Blue Book Report.

In addition to high gas prices — data from AAA signals a 40 percent increase in the cost of gas since 2021 started — other factors may be driving consumers to go green behind the wheel. These include environmental conscious, more affordable options on the market, and a variety of makes and models that cater to a wide range of driving lifestyles.