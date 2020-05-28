No Comments

FCA Will Close Order Books for the Dodge Grand Caravan

The new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Photo: FCA

Since debuting in 1987, the Dodge Grand Caravan has been a popular choice among families. Despite continuing to have solid sales over the years, FCA is closing order books for the Dodge Grand Caravan by the end of May.

Factors that led to the minivan’s end

This is not the first time that FCA has announced curtains for the Dodge Grand Caravan. The automaker previously intended to get rid of the minivan in 2011, 2013, and 2015. However, this time it appears that it truly is your final chance to order this minivan.

The new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Photo: FCA

Even though the Grand Caravan has been on the chopping block multiple times, sales of the minivan have not been an issue. Nearly every year since its debut, more than 100,000 units were sold, and sales even topped 200,000 units an impressive 19 times. The minivan was the highest-selling Dodge vehicle in 2019, it and sold a commendable 24,931 units in the first quarter of 2020.

As such, it doesn’t seem likely that low sales are the driving force behind the automaker’s decision to close order books for the Dodge Grand Caravan. Instead, FCA appears to be dropping the Grand Caravan so that it can focus more of its efforts on the Chrysler Voyager.

The new 2020 Chrysler Voyager

Photo: FCA

Both the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and the 2020 Chrysler Voyager have numerous airbags for your peace of mind as well as spacious interiors for up to seven passengers. Unlike the Grand Caravan, the Voyager comes standard with wireless phone connectivity, allowing you to call your loved ones and listen to playlists with ease.

If you want to get your hands on the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, be sure to act fast. If the 2020 Chrysler Voyager is more your speed, it’s worth checking it out and learning more about it online.