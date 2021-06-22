No Comments

Ford Acquires Electriphi, EV Charging Management Platform

Electriphi will help Ford Pro customers improve fleet charging and uptime

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company has acquired Electriphi as part of the development of its Ford Pro commercial business. The California-based company will be integrated into Ford Pro to provide customers with EV fleet and charging management software for businesses.

The acquisition specifically targets fleet customers who will adopt electrified and fully electric vehicles over the next several years. Ford will capitalize on growing demand for EVs over the next year with the launch of its 2022 E-Transit and all-new F-150 Lightning Pro.

“As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day,” said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis. “With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging.”

Ford expects to pull $1B in revenue from depot charging by 2030

Electriphi’s platform makes it easy to track energy usage and fleet status

Photo: Ford

Part of the plan with Ford Pro will be to capitalize on the increased need for depot charging. The automaker estimates that 600,000 commercial vehicles will need depot charging by 2030. Ford Pro looks to grab $1 billion in revenue by helping meet that need.

Acquiring Electriphi aids Ford in that push, levering the 30-employee firm’s electric vehicle fleet and charging management platform. The platform allows customers to track charging status in real-time, see open charging ports, and monitor vehicles’ maintenance needs. By optimizing these metrics, Ford Pro says that Electriphi will help fleet managers save money and improve uptime.

Electriphi CEO and co-founder Muffi Ghadiali says that the company’s partnership with Ford Pro will help “supercharge” the transition to electric vehicles over the next decade.

