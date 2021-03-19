No Comments

Ford is America’s Top Automaker for Hourly Employment

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company busted out its American flag and waved it all over the place Friday, announcing that it topped the American auto industry for hourly employment in America once again. Ford says that it employs more than 57,000 UAW-represented employees in America and supports more than one million American jobs. ‘Murica? ‘Murica. So much ‘Murica!

“The numbers confirm Ford’s leadership and commitment to American manufacturing and the U.S. economy. Not only is the auto industry the backbone of the U.S. economy; Ford is vital to it,” said Kumar Galhotra, president, the Americas and International Markets Group. “We are a proud supporter of American manufacturing — and we do back it up year after year, investing in our workforce and the country.”

Ford built a bunch of vehicles in America in 2020

Photo: Ford

In addition to being tops for hourly employment, Ford built 1.7 million vehicles in the United States last year, which was also tops among automakers. According to a 2020 Boston Consulting Group study, 20 percent of all vehicles built domestically in the U.S. are Fords.

Over 82 percent of all Ford vehicles sold in America are made in America, meaning just one in every six vehicles built in the U.S. are exported. But even then, Ford is the largest exporter of American-built vehicles with 282,000 units moved last year.

But Ford is not slowing down when it comes to investing in American manufacturing and American jobs. The new four-year contract with UAW signed in 2019 guarantees a $6 billion investment in U.S. plants, which will help create or retain 8,500 jobs across the country.

That investment includes $700 million earmarked for the historic Rouge Complex, which will soon be the home of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. There, Ford will build the all-new, all-electric F-150 beginning in 2022, which will lead to the creation of 500 jobs.

How American is Ford? At this point, it might as well be running on baseball, apple pie, revisionist history, and the laughter of children. ‘Murica!

