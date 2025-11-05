Ford Owners: Your App Just Got an Upgrade – Here’s What’s New

The Ford app, previously known as FordPass, has been revamped to provide owners with an upgraded digital interface designed to improve everyday vehicle management.

By prioritizing convenience and user-centric features, the redesign aims to enhance the ownership experience, offering greater control over key vehicle functions from anywhere, at any time. Ford’s focus with this update is clear: simplify the process of managing your vehicle’s climate, energy, and alerts, all while ensuring the app remains intuitive and accessible.

A Sleeker Interface for Daily Use

The most visible change in the updated Ford app is its cleaner, more intuitive design. Owners can now easily access cabin climate controls with a single tap. According to Ford, the redesign makes it quicker and simpler to adjust the cabin temperature, activate seat heaters, and use the heated steering wheel, reports InsideEVs. This feature, which was previously hidden behind layers of menus, is now front and center, making the user experience feel more streamlined and convenient.

The revamped app also introduces a significantly improved “Energy” tab, which features a large charge slider for more precise control over charging levels. Users can now see essential charging statistics at a glance, including remaining battery life and estimated range. More detailed settings are available further down the screen, where owners can set preferred charging times and schedule departure alerts to optimize battery usage.

The old FordPass app (left) and the new Ford app (right) – © Ford

Improved Notifications and Alerts

Ford’s new app also makes communication between vehicle and owner more efficient. The redesigned alert system now prioritizes messages based on their importance, so owners will see the most critical notifications at the top of the screen. This system is especially useful for ensuring that important updates, such as charging status or software updates, aren’t lost in a sea of less urgent messages.

Additionally, Ford has made sure that multiple vehicles managed under the same account are easy to differentiate. Owners can now assign nicknames to each vehicle, which will be displayed in the top left corner of the app to avoid confusion. This is particularly useful for families or individuals with more than one Ford vehicle in their fleet.

New Ford smartphone app – © Ford

Enhanced Features and Cross-Platform Support

Beyond its aesthetic changes, the updated app brings several new features that were requested by users. Ford has maintained its lock screen controls, which allow owners to quickly lock or unlock their vehicles directly from their smartphone’s lock screen using widgets. According to the company, this feature is designed to save time and make daily use of the vehicle even more efficient. The app also continues to support Apple Watch, enabling users to access key functions right from their wrist.

A major addition is Dark Mode, available for iOS users, giving owners the option to use the app in a darker interface, which can be easier on the eyes during night-time use. However, Ford has confirmed that Android users will have to wait for this feature, as it is currently not available on their devices. Ford’s ongoing updates and bug fixes—such as those seen in the latest version (6.1.0)—ensure that the app remains functional and responsive for all users, reinforcing its importance in the Ford ownership experience.

New Ford smartphone app ”Dark Mode” – © Ford

The redesigned Ford app is now live globally, with Apple users receiving the new version first, followed by Android users.