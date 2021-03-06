No Comments

Ford Blue Advantage Used Car Platform Goes Live

Ford Blue Advantage aims to make shopping for used cars simpler

During February’s NADA Show, Ford Motor Company launched its online portal for used car sales. Ford Blue Advantage is now live, offering shoppers a more comprehensive platform for perusing pre-owned vehicles offered through local Ford dealers.

“We can now connect the right shopper to the right pre-owned Ford vehicle faster than ever,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, U.S. marketing. “Providing a great digital experience is paramount today, but we know customers still want to touch, smell, and feel a vehicle before they buy it. Ford Blue Advantage offers the best of both worlds, enabling customers to shop online or come into a dealership, or a combination of both.”

Vehicles listed on FordBlueAdvantage.com offer guaranteed pricing as well as Kelley Blue Book Price Advisor. Tracking down vehicles by features — and factors like availability of at-home test drives and home delivery — is also easy thanks to the intuitive search function.

Ford Blue Advantage certification comes in Gold, Blue

For a pre-owned vehicle to qualify for listing on Ford Blue Advantage, it has to achieve Blue Certified or Gold Certified status. The former is for vehicles 10 years or newer with 120,000 miles or less. Blue Certified vehicles pass a 139-point inspection and are backed by a 90-day/4,000-mile warranty.

A Gold Certified pre-owned vehicle falls within the six most recent model years, has 80,000 miles or less on the odometer, and passes the typical 172-point inspection. Gold Certified vehicles get a 12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a seven-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

Ford announced Ford Blue Advantage last fall as a way to support dealers and increase revenue from used sales. In 2019, only around one-third of all used Ford vehicles sold in the United States came from Ford dealerships. The platform offers the dual benefit of simplifying the process for shoppers and putting dealer inventory on an easy-to-use website.

