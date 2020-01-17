No Comments

Ford Bronco Four-Door Spotted, Debut Rumored for NAIAS

An early teaser from Ford indicates a two-door Bronco will be available

Photo: Ford Motor Company

A new prototype of the 2021 Ford Bronco has been spotted testing in the while, and it confirms a few things: This is going to be the boxy-styled Bronco you remember and love and it’s going to be available with four doors.

Road & Track got its hands on spy photos of a Ford Bronco four-door prototype doing some snow things, and it reveals a Bronco that’s much closer to its final form than the version that appeared in a video Ford released this month. In the short clip of the Bronco testing in the Mojave Desert, the mule is more based on the Ranger, which shares a platform with the off-road SUV. The expectation is that both will also share the same engine with the Bronco in line to get the 270-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

Camo and black tarp aside, it’s clear that the new Bronco is going to look similar in profile to the Broncos of old and the recently revealed Bronco R Baja. It also makes it clear that the Bronco will be available with four doors — it’s expected that there will also be a two-door version.

The Drive also notes that the placement of the mirrors on the A-pillars rather than the doors ostensibly confirms the expectation that the Bronco will have removable doors, and the presence of a brake light above the spare tire mounted on the rear seems to suggest a removable roof.

As for when we’ll see the Bronco in all its glory? Ford has confirmed spring for its debut, and TFLCar reports that an insider has let on that it will likely take place around the June 9-10 press days for the upcoming 2020 North American Auto Show. But, hey, what’s five more months when you’ve already been waiting a good three years?

