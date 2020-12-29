No Comments

Ford Bronco Wins PopSci Best of What’s New Award

Ford Bronco wins Popular Science’s Best of What’s New award

Photo: Ford

It was just a matter of time before the Bronco started to bring home the goods. The Ford Bronco brand has picked up one of its first major awards by earning a spot on Popular Science’s Best of What’s New 2020 list. Covering both the 2021 Ford Bronco and Ford Bronco Sport, the award is one of 100 PopSci handed out across 10 categories to recognize innovations in the year gone by.

It’s a Hit: 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition sells out in a matter of hours

PopSci gaga for G.O.A.T. Modes

The focal point for Popular Science is the new G.O.A.T. Modes offered on both the Bronco and Bronco Sport. Coupled with the Terrain Management System, G.O.A.T. Modes put the power in the hands of drivers with modes like Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Baja. The result: just like an absurd amount of finesse for off-road exploring.

But, of course, the Bronco and Bronco Sport are what you’d call all-rounders. Not only is the Bronco brand lauded for its rugged prowess — it’s labeled “the truck anyone can off-road” — but it gets credit for features like its class-exclusive seven-speed manual and removable doors. Oh, and you can totally sleep in a Bronco, too. That’s a good thing to keep in mind.

Other automotive innovations that got shoutouts from Popular Science on its Best of What’s New 2020 awards include Bosch’s self-tinting, AI-powered Virtual Visor and Velodyne’s Velabit LiDAR modules.

“The Best of What’s New awards showcase the year’s greatest feats of human ingenuity,” said Corinne Iozzio, Popular Science editor-in-chief. “Even in a year like 2020, innovation has helped us glimpse the future that’s safer, smarter, and more enjoyable than we might have thought possible.”

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Bronco are likely going to keep piling up the hardware. The former has already arrived at dealerships nationwide, and the latter hits the streets next summer.

Another Game-Changer: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E offers “Detroit swagger,” CEO says