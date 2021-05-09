No Comments

Ford Bronco Sport Scores IIHS Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport adds IIHS Top Safety Pick+ to its list of accolades

Photo: Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Just as easily as the Ford Bronco Sport conquers trails and treacherous terrain, it has conquered IIHS crash testing. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has named the all-new Bronco Sport a 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ after the off-road-ready crossover sailed through the org’s evaluations.

Bronco Sport nearly perfect across the board

To earn the IIHS Top Safety Pick, a vehicle has to earn good scores in six crash tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. It must also offer a crash-avoidance system with a rating of advanced or superior. In order to earn that extra little plus, a vehicle must have standard headlights across the lineup that rate good or acceptable.

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport passed IIHS’ crashworthiness and crash prevention testing with flying colors. And that color was mostly green. Ford’s newest SUV earned the highest possible score in all six phases of crash testing as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collision avoidance. Sinching the plus mark is a good score for the standard LED projector headlights offered on all trim levels, which offer good visibility in almost all scenarios.

Coupling the 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with standard 4×4 capability, best-in-class second-row headroom, and tons of available accessories, the Bronco Sport stands out even more as a go-to option for adventurous families. And on top of that, it’s KBB.com’s Coolest Car Under $30,000, so it’s got a bona fide cool factor. Its larger sibling, the long-awaited 2021 Ford Bronco, launches later this summer.

By earning this top honor, the Bronco Sport is now the second Ford vehicle to earn the 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick+, joining the Explorer. The Escape, Edge, and all-new Mustang Mach-E have all earned the IIHS Top Safety Pick.

