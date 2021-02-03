No Comments

Ford to Build Mustang Mach-E in China

Changan Ford will build the Mustang Mach-E domestically for China

Photo: Ford

As part of its push to grow in the world’s largest new car market, Ford Motor Company will build its all-new Mustang Mach-E in China for domestic sales. Ford currently builds the Mustang Mach-E for the North American market at its Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant in Mexico.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E kicked off production in November ahead of its rollout at the end of 2020. Ford says that it will build 50,000 examples of the electric SUV in its first model year. Automotive News China says that a Ford spokeswoman declined to offer projections as to how many Mustang Mach-Es will be built in China. Production of the Mustang Mach-E is being handled by the automaker’s Changan Ford joint venture.

Auto News China notes that electrified vehicle sales have been on the rise in China thanks to more options in the marketplace and robust government incentives. A total of 1.37 million electrified vehicles sold in China last year, up 11 percent from 2019.

China Getting GT Performance Edition

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT in Grabber Blue Metallic

Photo: Ford

Ford also confirms that it will build the most exciting variants of the Mustang Mach-E domestically for customers in China: the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition. The latter is projected to deliver a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest EVs on the road.

Consistent with Ford China’s Best of Ford, Best of China brand strategy, the new Ford Mustang Mach-E will get the latest tech advances as well. That includes Ford Co-Pilot360, SYNC+ infotainment, and the recently confirmed Active Drive Assist feature. Ford will also equip with Mustang Mach-E with cellular vehicle-to-everything technologies like those first launched in the Ford Explorer and Ford Edge Plus.

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in China begins later this year.

