No Comments

Ford Buys Two Digit Robots from Agility Robotics and the End is Nigh

Photo: Ford Motor Company

With the announcement that Agility Robotics is selling two Digit robots to Ford, we are now that much closer to our inevitable destruction.

Ford is the first customer to purchase Digit, Agility Robotics’ humanoid robot, with the intention of using it for commercial purposes. Ford plans to leverage Digit in its push to explore smart mobility solutions, with a specific focus on first-mile logistics and last-50-feet delivery. Digit will be able to load packages into Ford autonomous vehicles and deliver them directly to customers’ doors, the latter of which would not at all be a terrifying for an unsuspecting homeowner to spy through their peephole.

Just imagine looking out your front door and seeing the thing above. An aqua mannequin torso, headless, propped up by the robotic legs of a goat. Surely, a being that has ascended from the very pits of robot hell, but now it’s bringing you your Hello Fresh box or whatever you just ordered from Amazon.

Ford Embraces the Future: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is an all-electric performance machine

“As online retailing continues growing, we believe robots will help our commercial customers build stronger businesses by making deliveries more efficient and affordable for all of us,” said Ken Washington, vice president, Ford Research and Advanced Engineering, and Chief Technology Officer. “We learned a lot this year working with Agility, now we can accelerate our exploratory work with commercial Digit robots.”

Digit Robots: Bringers of Packages (and the Endtimes)

Ford had two pre-production Digit prototypes on display this month at the CES 2020 show, and there has been no news since about either suddenly coming to life and wreaking havoc across Sin City. Since the initial reveal of the Digit prototype in May, Agility Robotics has further refined the design and functionality to ensure that it will be of the utmost usefulness for customers like Ford.

Let’s all just hope for our own sakes that nobody buys a Digit and decides to equip it with a weapon of any kind.

Mighty Ford Trucks: New Super Duty offers best-in-class towing capabilities

Photos: Get a load of Digit and know your fate

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company