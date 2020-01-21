No Comments

Ford Earns Spot on CDP Climate ‘A List’

Photo: Ford Motor Company

For the first time in its history, Ford Motor Company earned a spot on CDP’s Climate “A List,” making it one of just 35 American companies and the only automaker originating in America honored for 2019. CDP, a global nonprofit organization whose goal is to facilitate the shift to sustainability by holding companies and individuals accountable, praised Ford for its efforts over the years to reduce its impact on climate change.

“Our people, our customers and our investors expect us to constantly do more to address climate change,” said Bob Holycross, vice president, sustainability, environment, and safety engineering. “For more than 20 years, Bill Ford, our executive chairman, has been driving us to act more boldly around climate change. We believe making great vehicles, protecting the planet, and maintaining a strong business are dependent on each other and not mutually exclusive priorities.”

Coming Soon? Ford files a patent for a liftgate-mounted projector, which would make movie nights a breeze

Ford’s efforts to increase sustainability in its processes around the world include its $11.5 billion investment in electrified vehicles, which will bear fruit in the form of the upcoming Mustang Mach-E and all-electric Ford F-150 among others. Ford was also among the American companies that opted to continue to govern itself by the Paris Climate Accord, and it has outlined plans to eliminate the use of single-use plastics by 2030 and move to 100 percent sustainable energy by 2035.

By 2050, Ford intends to cut carbon emissions by 80 percent. In 2017, Ford achieved its goal to cut CO2 emissions by 30 percent per vehicle, meeting a previously stated goal eight years ahead of schedule.

In February, CDP will announce its A Lists for forests and water security; Ford has earned a spot on the latter list for the past four years.

New Year’s Resolution Proving Difficult? Here’s what you can do to press on and win 2020