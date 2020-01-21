No Comments

Ford China Wins Awards for Employer, Social Excellence

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company of China capped off 2019 by picking up two major awards from 51JOB, Inc, the country’s leading provider of human resources services. Ford earned a spot on the Top 100 Employer Excellence of China list and the 2019 Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, putting it among the cream of the crop in two key areas.

Steve Majer, Ford China’s director of Human Resources, was on hand to accept the honors at the 2019 Employer Excellence of China Awards ceremony in December.

“It’s a great honor for Ford be acknowledged as one of China’s Top Employers once again. It is also wonderful that our China ‘Ford Better World’ community efforts are recognized with a Corporate Social Responsibility excellence award,” Majer said. “Beyond being a great place to work, Ford is committed to making the world a better place. I am very proud of our entire China team and I am looking forward to continuing our progress in 2020.”

This marked the eighth year in a row that Ford has picked up an award at the Employer Excellence of China Awards, with previous recognition including honors for excellence in recruitment, organizational development, corporate training, and employee care.

Currently, the Ford Better World program includes three projects: Conservation & Environmental Grants, China; the Ford UCAN Youth Innovation Competition; and the Employee Volunteer Project. In October, a recent Ford UCAN Youth Innovation Competition winner made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 China list, demonstrating the effectiveness of its programs in shaping the future. Ford volunteers have also contributed an estimated 100,000 hours of service, which shows Ford China’s efforts to positively shape the community.

