Ford Denies Baby Mustang Mach-E Based on MEB Platform

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Rumors emerged this week that Ford may take a similar tack with the Mustang Mach-E as it is the Bronco, delivering a “baby” Mustang Mach-E built on the Volkswagen Modular Electric Drive Matrix platform. Ford has since denied the claim.

Per Auto Express, representatives of Ford and VW met in November to discuss how the latter’s MEB platform could be used to underpin a Ford EV. Based on this information, it was assumed the vehicle in question was a baby Mustang Mach-E SUV, which could leverage MEB’s adaptability to accommodate rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains.

Earlier this year, Ford and VW signed an agreement to form a global alliance that would result in the joint development of commercial vans and midsize pickup trucks by 2022. The expansion into electric and autonomous vehicles ensures that a Ford vehicle will leverage the MEB platform at some point. As it stands, the plan is for the joint venture to result in vehicles exclusively for Europe with no likelihood in sight of a US-based Ford/VW vehicle.

Ford, however, has indicated in no uncertain terms that that vehicle will not be a baby Mustang Mach-E. A spokesperson for Ford told Ford Authority: “There are no plans to offer an all-electric Mustang based on VW’s MEB architecture. We remain on track to offer one MEB-based fully electric car for our European customers and are considering a second vehicle. Beyond that, we don’t comment on speculation about future products.”

Ford expects to deliver 600,000 vehicles based on the MEB platform in Europe between 2023 and 2028. That kind of number suggests more than one electric vehicle, but for the time being, it likely won’t be based on the Mustang Mach-E.

