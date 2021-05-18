No Comments

Ford, DTE Energy Team Up for Michigan Solar Array

Ford, DTE building a massive solar array atop the former’s Research & Engineering Center parking garage

Photo: Ford

The Ford Research & Engineering Center in Dearborn, Michigan, is receiving a new 2,159-panel solar array. Capable of generating 1,127 megawatt hours of energy, the rooftop array is the latest development stemming from a partnership between Ford and DTE Energy.

Ford and DTE Energy say that the array will include integrated battery storage and will power electric vehicle chargers in the parking garage. It’s estimated that the clean energy generated by the panels will cut 880 tons of CO2 emissions per year.

“This is the third solar array we’ve constructed with Ford, and we want to thank them for their ongoing partnership,” said DTE Energy President Trevor Lauer. “Between the growth in the EV market and the transformation we are seeing in the energy sector, I believe we will begin to make real progress in the fight against climate change.”

In total, DTE operates 18 wind parks at 32 solar arrays in Michigan. These 50 sites generate enough combined renewable energy to support approximately 670,000 homes across the state.

Ford, DTE continue shared path toward carbon neutrality

Both Ford and DTE have set 2050 deadlines for net zero carbon emissions. The former is building to this goal by ramping up the production of electrified and fully electric vehicles and eliminating single-use plastics in operations by 2030, among other efforts. DTE is aiming to double wind and solar energy generation by 2030 with the addition of a new wind park and five solar arrays.

Ford and DTE have a longstanding partnership as well as a shared goal for the future. Back in 2014, the two companies announced the construction of a solar array at Ford World Headquarters. In 2019, Ford was announced as the first corporation to opt into DTE’s MIGreenPower program.

By sourcing 525,000 megawatt hours from DTE wind parks and adding the solar arrays, Ford is in the process of transitioning Dearborn Truck Plant, Michigan Assembly Plant, the Research & Engineering Center, and other facilities to 100 percent renewable energy.

