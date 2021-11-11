No Comments

Ford Launches Eluminator e-Crate Motor, Promptly Sells Out

Ford has already sold out of its Eluminator e-crate motor, but more are on the way

Still not sure whether folks are ready to make the switch to electric? Here’s a bit of evidence to that point: At SEMA 2021, Ford rolled out a beautiful, beautiful concept truck styled after the classic F-100 and powered by a new electric crate motor. Within days, Ford sold out, saying demand “exceeded expectations.”

Eluminator e-crate motor sells out in days

An Eluminator e-crate motor as it appears in the F-100 Eluminator concept

Ford gets into the electric crate motor game with the Eluminator e-crate motor, otherwise known as Part No. M-9000-MACH-E. Available through Ford Performance Parts and through authorized Ford dealers, the motor goes for a cool $3,900 and is street legal in all 50 states.

Clearly, Ford struck a nerve. The motor, which generates 281 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and, sold out within days of it going up for grabs. The thing didn’t even last to the end of SEMA it was that popular. But fear not! A spokesperson confirmed to CNET Roadshow that while all stock is bought up at the moment, there are more coming.

“Demand has exceeded expectations. We’re currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available again to order.”

Ford’s kind of made a habit of outstripping expectations when it comes to electrified vehicles of late. Since its debut in May, the all-electric F-150 Lightning has seen reservations skyrocket past 160,000, causing Ford to invest $250 million extra to boost production. Ford also expects that its Maverick hybrid pickup truck will sell out for the 2022 model year by mid-month.

The Eluminator is just the first of what Ford promises will be a full line of electric performance parts. Ford will also continue to build on its e-crate motor with components like battery systems, controllers, and traction inverters.

Ford F-100 Eluminator concept wows at SEMA

Hubba hubba

To show off its Part No. M-9000-MACH-E e-crate motor, Ford whipped up arguably one of the danged handsomest concepts we’ve seen in a while. The F-100 Eluminator takes its cues from a classic 1978 F-100 truck, swapping in a pair of the e-motors to give it all-wheel drive and a beastly 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque.

The thing looks as powerful as it performs, too. Built via a partnership between MLe Racecars and Ford Performance and riding on a Roadster Shop chassis, the F-100 Eluminator concept looks stylishly chic. You’ve got a smooth Avalanche Gray body splashed with Cerakote Copper accents — all courtesy of Brand X Customs — to give it a look somewhere between vintage and futuristic.

One of its coolest features is the truck’s custom 19-inch billet aluminum wheels made by Forgeline. These three-piece wheels — wrapped up in Michelin Latitude Sport high-performance tires — incorporate those tasty gray and copper tones to delectable effect.

Speaking of delectable, the F-100 Eluminator gets avocado-tanned leather fixings inside from MDM Upholstery and a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication. Its retro-styled cabin also features a nice touch of modern thanks to the 15.5-inch touch screen standard with SYNC 4A.

Eluminator crate motor sets stage for more EV Ford Performance parts

Imagine if you could just buy this

Envision going into a Ford dealership and saying “I want *that*”

Then hitting the streets in this, just loving life

All the while enjoying the fact that you’re not spewing anything out your tailpipe

And enjoying just a super-cool cabin and big ol’ touchscreen

Eric Cin, Ford’s global director of vehicle personalization, accessories, and licensing, says that the F-100 Eluminator concept is a testament to Ford customers’ love of customization — and a possible sneak peek of things to come.

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Cin. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

Now, let’s be real here. The likelihood of Ford building and selling a retro-inspired pickup truck with a pair of electric motors is not particularly high. But maybe they should. So far, Ford’s been finding out that the demand for electric trucks is very much there — and very much greater than expected. Maybe let’s test those waters with something nobody else is doing and make a lot of folks happy in the process.