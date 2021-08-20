No Comments

Romulus, Michigan, Named Site of Ford Ion Park

Ford Ion Park will be based out of Romulous, Michigan

Photo: Ford

Earlier this spring, Ford Motor Company announced a new global battery center that will help the automaker’s mission of scaling battery research, development, and production for EVs. We now know that Ford Ion Park will emanate from Romulus, Michigan, repurposing an existing property.

New Ford Ion Park supporting jobs in Romulus, Michigan

Engineer Mary Fedrick tests a battery at Ford’s Battery Benchmarking and Test Laboratory

Photo: Ford

Ford Ion Park will overtake a 270,000-square-foot building in Romulus, turning it into a state-of-the-art battery center. There, Ford will house some 200 employees who will work alongside representatives from Ford’s Battery Benchmarking and Test Laboratory and other departments. In addition to engineers, Ford Ion Park will be home to researching and company leaders in purchasing in finance.

“The new lab will help Ford speed up the battery development process to deliver even more capable, affordable batteries and is part of Ford’s renewed commitment to making Michigan a centerpiece of its focus on EVs,” said Ford Ion Park Director Anand Sankaran.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer noted that Ford’s investment in Romulus will “support hundreds of good-paying jobs, attract innovative talent to Michigan, and help us continue leading the world in advanced mobility and manufacturing.”

Ford has been working to transform its footprint in Michigan, starting with the announcement of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn. The new facility, which builds the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, created 500 direct jobs with the aid of the Good Jobs for Michigan Program.

Earlier this year, Ford also revealed a new name for its Van Dyke Transmission Plant: Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center. The revamped plant retained 225 jobs as it switches to producing electric motors and electric transaxles.

Ford will continue its push toward full lineup electrification through 2025 as part of a $30 billion investment.

