No Comments

Ford Maverick, Bronco Named 2022 NACTOY Semifinalists

The 2022 Ford Maverick contends for North American Truck of the Year

Photo: Ford

The 2022 Ford Maverick is just lighting it up with reservations in the triple digits, deliveries well underway, and no shortage of praise across the board. Now the Maverick is looking to help Ford repeat as the winner of the North American Truck of the Year.

Get in on the Buzz: The 2022 Ford Maverick is open for reservations now, so get while the getting’s good

The all-new Ford Maverick is one of six semifinalists for the 2022 North American Truck of the Year. It’ll square off against the GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Rivian R1T, and Toyota Tundra.

Bronco facing off against two Jeeps for 2022 NACTOY award

Of course the Bronco is up for a 2022 NACTOY award

Photo: Ford

The Maverick is one of two Ford representatives among 2022 NACTOY semifinalists, joined by the all-new Ford Bronco. Ford’s off-road megastar is one of nine candidates for North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. It’ll vie against other contenders like the Volkswagen ID.4, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep’s Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee. Can you imagine the craptalk if Ford beats two Jeeps to win this award?

Though the competition is stiff in both cases, each has a solid case to make the finals and ultimately win the top prize. Both are huge critical hits that have raked in huge interest and sales, and each has its own cool claim. The Maverick is a budget-friendly standard hybrid that’s super customizable, and the latter is the current champion of all things off-road SUV.

“This year’s group of semifinalists includes some of the most interesting and innovative cars, trucks, and utility vehicle candidates in recent memory and a larger number of new trucks than we’ve seen in many years,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. “And it features more electric vehicles than we’ve ever seen, all of which our jurors will continue to test and evaluate prior to our next vote.”

Speaking of the next vote, that’ll take place following this week’s comparison drive. The jurors in the 2022 NACTOY awards will pare down each category to three finalists. Those finalists will be revealed at the L.A. Auto Show on Nov. 17. The winners will be revealed in January.

If Ford pulls double duty in the 2022 NACTOY awards, that’ll make two straight years it’s done so. This past January, the 2021 Ford F-150 and Mustang Mach-E took home top honors.