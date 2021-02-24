Ford, Misty Copeland Team for #ShowSomeMuscle Challenge
Ford has found quite the dance partner for a new social media challenge aimed at inspiring and celebrating women. Misty Copeland, the groundbreaking American Ballet Theatre dancer, is one of the central figures of the #ShowSomeMuscle challenge, which also shows off the all-new and all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Copeland, the first Black woman promoted to principal dancer by ABT, was one of three leading women who kicked off the challenge in late January. WNBA star Gabby Williams and social justice advocate Ayana Lage also took to social media to share their success stories.
Copeland said that the opportunity to reach women through #ShowSomeMuscle has helped her contextualize the past year’s challenges.
“After 20 years of performing, the loss of live shows and the purpose that gave me has taken its toll,” said Copeland. “But I have been inspired by and have witnessed real courage and resilience and seen strength in vulnerability as we remain hopeful of an end to the pandemic. That’s why I’m honored to be among the first voices to share my story in the Mustang Mach-E #ShowSomeMuscle challenge and to celebrate the women who continue to inspire me.”
Emma Bergg, Ford’s global electric vehicle communications manager, said that the Mustang Mach-E was a natural choice for the social media campaign. Bergg notes that muscle is not strictly physical power and strength, but also encompasses traits like innovation and creativity — all of which are on display with the new EV.
Women #ShowSomeMuscle in Mustang Mach-E development
Ford also shared the story of Lori Cichewicz, a design release engineer who has worked on the Mustang Mach-E and high-powered Mustang Mach-E GT. Cichewicz told @FordOnline that her mother and grandmother fostered her love of automotive from a young age and taught her how to persevere in a field dominated by men.
“Frankly, without my team’s talent, Mustang Mach-E would have no power,” said Cichewicz. “That also means no 15.5-inch center display and of course, no over-the-air updates.”
Women have played a key role in the development of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which finally arrived at dealerships in December. By making it a focal point of the #ShowSomeMuscle challenge, Ford also hopes that women will play a key role in making its all-new, North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award-winning EV a shocking success.
