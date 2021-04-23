No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Named IIHS Top Safety Pick

The all-new Mustang Mach-E earns the IIHS Top Safety Pick award

Photo: Ford

Add yet another major piece of hardware to the Mustang Mach-E’s trophy case. The all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E has earned the Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, making it an even smarter bet.

Ford’s popular new electric vehicle earned good ratings in the six phases of IIHS crash testing: driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints. The Mustang Mach-E just missed out on earning the IIHS’ highest honor, the Top Safety Pick+. To achieve that mark, it would have needed acceptable or good headlight scores for all trims. The Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 fell just below that threshold with marginal ratings.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E also earned superior ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collision avoidance. Every Mustang Mach-E is standard with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, which includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking.

IIHS says EVs at least as safe as ICE vehicles

IIHS published the results affirming the Mustang Mach-E’s safety status on Thursday along with a report from the IIHS-affiliated Highway Loss Data Institute. The study found EVs are at least as safe as vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. An analysis found that EVs have proven less likely to result in injury claims in an accident, likely helped by heavier batteries.

“It’s fantastic to see more proof that these vehicles are as safe as or safer than gasoline- and diesel-powered cars,” said IIHS President David Harkey. “We can now say with confidence that making the U.S. fleet more environmentally friendly doesn’t require any compromises in terms of safety.”

Another major win for the Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E keeps leaving the competition in the dust

Photo: Ford

The win is just the latest in a long line for the all-new Mustang Mach-E. Earlier this year, it won the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award, and it’s picked up accolades including Green Car Journal’s Green Car of the Year.

