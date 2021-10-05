No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Scores Spot on Wards Best Interiors List

Wards says the Mustang Mach-E has one of the 10 Best Interiors of 2021

Photo: Ford

When you’re talking about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, you’re talking about an SUV that’s got a lot to love. Take, for example, its super-cool cabin, which scored the all-electric Mustang Mach-E yet another award: the first spot on the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors list.

Ford spurns ‘blingy’ interior with luxurious Mustang Mach-E

Wards is revealing its 2021 10 Best Interiors list a day at a time, and it kicked things off with the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Off the top, Wards’ Christie Schweinsberg gives Ford’s new EV props for being unique in its approach to luxury. Rather than the “blingy” aesthetic you’d get from some high-end vehicles, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E takes a simpler, subtler approach.

“Ford’s new battery-electric vehicle technically isn’t a luxury CUV,” Schweinsberg writes. “But with its sleek ivory-and-black cabin and minimal switchgear, the Mach-E’s interior reads luxurious upon first (and second and third) glance.”

This wouldn’t be the first time the Mustang Mach-E has been confused with a luxury ride, though. Back in December, Edmunds named it the Top Rated Luxury EV and gave the Mustang Mach-E the dub over the likes of Porsche and Jaguar.

While luxury may not be the first quality that comes to mind with the Mustang Mach-E, it’s definitely there. Wards tested a Premium model, which offers upscale touches like perforated and heated ActiveX seats, matte trim elements, and unique patterns.

Oh, and the Mustang Mach-E’s inerior is functional, too

Smart, stylish interior with a massive touch screen

Photo: Ford

You also get the 15.5-inch touch screen, which is considered the blingiest element of the interior but also one of the more functional ones. And as judge Bob Gritzinger notes, its comfy rear seats are one of the biggest surprises — and one of the features that make the Mustang Mach-E a family-friendly choice.

Judge Dave Zoia sums it all up, saying: “Love the look. This is the sharpest BEV interior yet — modern without being too spartan.”

Oh, and also, it’s a Mustang (yes, it is a Mustang), so it’s also super fun to drive and powerful. So, hey, there’s that if luxury isn’t your thing.