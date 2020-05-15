No Comments

Mustang Mach-E Charges 30 Percent Faster Than Expected

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges about 30 times faster than previously expected

Photo: Ford

One of those long-standing anxieties that have put people off of electric vehicles: the time it takes to charge up. Ford is looking to cut down on that concern with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E, revealing that its electric SUV charges up about 30 percent faster than first thought.

New from Ford: 2020 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid gets more than 500 miles of range on a single tank

Ford on Friday revealed that a 2021 Mustang Mach-E charging at an Electrify America DC fast charging station can expect to recover 61 miles of driving range in just 10 minutes. As it helpfully points out, that’s enough range to make the drive from Boston to Sandwich, Massachusetts, with miles to spare.

That estimate is based on a rear-wheel drive model with the extended-range battery; with the ever-popular all-wheel-drive option, you get about 52 miles per 10 minutes. With the standard-range battery, the Mustang Mach-E RWD recovers 46 miles of driving range per 10 minutes while the AWD adds 42 miles of range every 10 minutes.

Where can you go on a 10-minute charge in a Mustang Mach-E?

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

With either RWD or AWD, the Mustang Mach-E charges from 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes on a DC fast charging station. This, combined with the fact that customers will get two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network, makes the Mach-E a viable choice for drivers who travel long distances.

“Mustang customers love the open road and less time recharging means more time enjoying the drive,” said Mark Kaufman, Ford global director of electrification. “We’ve made it a priority to make it faster to recharge their Mustang Mach-E, and we’re continuing to work with providers to ensure even more charge points are available through FordPass to make it easier to recharge.”

While final figures have not yet been released, Ford expects the Mustang Mach-E to offer a maximum EPA-estimated range of over 300 miles.

FordPass Charging Network expands

Photo: Ford

Ford also revealed on Friday that it’s added 1,000 charging stations and 5,000 plugs to the FordPass Charging Network. There’s now a total of more than 13,500 charging stations and 40,000 plugs available across North America, making it the largest public charging network on the continent.

As far as charging from home, every Mustang Mach-E comes with a Ford Mobile Charger that can charge at up to 240 volts and add 21 miles of range per hour. Ford is also offering a Ford Connected Charge Station, available at dealers and through Amazon Home Services, which delivers 48-amp output and 30 miles per charging hour.

Ford estimates that a standard-range, RWD Mustang Mach-E will need 14.1 hours to charge from empty to 100 percent with the Ford Mobile Charger and 10.1 hours with the Ford Connected Charge Station. A standard 120-volt outlet charges an estimated three miles per hour, meaning it could take upwards of 100 miles to charge at home with a regular outlet.

More on FordPass: Ford’s handy app makes it easy to earn rewards and schedule maintenance