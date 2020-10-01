No Comments

All-New Mustang Mach-E Electrifies 2020 Auto China

The all-new Mustang Mach-E debuted at 2020 Auto China in September

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company kicks off a bold new era in China with the long-awaited debut of its newest pony. The all-electric Mustang Mach-E performance SUV made its debut at 2020 Auto China last month, showcasing the principles of Ford’s new “Pioneering Innovation” brand identity.

Ford Innovates Again: Makes the new F-150 a family-friendly truck as well as a capable one

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E took center stage at the automakers’ booth at the annual auto show, but it was far from alone. Joining the Mustang Mach-E at the booth were the 2020 Ford Mustang, F-150 Raptor, Escape, and Explorer. The lineup represents the new “Best of Ford, Best of China” plan, which calls for more products developed in China and specially tailored to customers in the country.

“In the fast-changing China auto market, we are helping transform consumers’ perceptions about Ford as an innovation pioneer in the market,” said Ford Greater China President and CEO Anning Chen. “Our focus on a customer-centric business model as well as our brand’s near-premium and smart positioning will resonate more deeply with Chinese consumers.”

Ford calls Mustang Mach-E an epoch-maker

Chen says that the new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be “a dark horse in China’s high-end all-electric vehicle market,” offering recognizable style and exhilarating performance as well as zero emissions. Launching in China next year, the new Mustang Mach-E offers the same specs as the U.S. version, including a mid-three-second 0-60 mph time for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

The Mustang Mach-E also builds on Ford’s “Strong Expertise and Human-centric Technology” philosophy with over-the-air updates. That philosophy was also on display at 2020 Auto China through Ford SYNC+ and Ford Co-Pilot360 safety technology. The China-spec Mach-E will leverage a continuously updated version of SYNC+ rather than the SYNC 4A infotainment system offered in the United States.

The North American Mustang Mach-E also boasts innovations including Active Drive Assist hands-free driving and Remote Vehicle Setup. Ford says that the Mustang Mach-E will feature “service tailored for Chinese customers” when it arrives in 2021. Expect more details on that and other features offered on the Mach-E in China will be revealed closer to launch.

Smarter SUV Shopping: Which Ford SUV is the best fit for you and your family?