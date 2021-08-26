No Comments

Ford Made Mustang Mach-E Inspired by Women Pilots for EAA AirVenture

This Mustang Mach-E is a tribute to the Women Airforce Service Pilots

Photo: Ford

Ford always likes to show out a bit at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture show. Following in the footsteps of cool one-offs like the 2019 Old Crow Mustang GT and 2015 Mustang Apollo Edition is a customized version of the newest pony in the stable. Ford unleashed and auctioned off a one-of-one 2021 Mustang Mach-E inspired by the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

As in years past, proceeds from the auction go to help EAA with its mission of providing access to the aviation industry for women and underserved youths. The Women Airforce Service Pilots-inspired Mustang Mach-E is the 12th custom vehicle Ford has donated for auction at EAA AirVenture — and the first electric vehicle.

Over the years, Ford’s contributions to The Gathering at EAA AirVenture have raised more than $4 million for the organization’s objective.

“Ford is helping build the next generation of aviation through their support of EAA, AirVenture, and The Gathering,” said EAA CEO and Chairman of the Board Jack J. Pelton. “This project not only will be a highlight of The Gathering; its impact will help EAA reach young adults who are pursuing their own dreams of flight.”

Photos: Women Airforce Service Pilots Mustang Mach-E at EAA AirVenture 2021

Photo: Ford

The logo of the Women Airforce Service Pilots

Photo: Ford

Elegantly embroidered in the headrests

Photo: Ford

As cool a cockpit as you’ll ever comeby

Photo: Ford

This one-of-one Mustang Mach-E features a unique livery inspired by the Women Airforce Service Pilots, including U.S. Army Airforce Stars on both rear doors. The vehicle also sports the No. 38 on the front fascia, rear bumper, and in the cabin as a tribute to the 38 volunteers who died during World War II.

Kristen Keenan, the designer behind the project, said that it was an honor to pay respects to those brave women.

In total, this year’s The Gathering pulled in more than $1.7 million for EAA’s mission. Attendance for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 topped 608,000.

