Mustang Mach-E Deliveries Start in 2021 in Europe
The first round of 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUVs is rolling out now to customers across the United States. European customers don’t have long to wait, either. Ford says initial Mustang Mach-E deliveries in Europe will begin in 2021.
A batch of early production vehicles arrived in Norway this month with plans for test drives to get underway in January. Ford Norge — the automaker’s arm in Norway — put a picture up on its Instagram on Dec. 4 showing an auto transport trailer with seven Mustang Mach-Es onboard. These vehicles — as well as another 10 that arrived later — are early production examples being used for media and customer test drives.
Norway will be a key market for the Mustang Mach-E in Europe. The country has been the model for the adoption of electrified vehicles, with the Norwegian Road Federation saying that electric vehicles made up a 42.4 percent market share of new passenger vehicles registered in 2019. According to EV Volumes, 68 percent of all vehicles sold in Norway through June of this year were battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
While emissions and range will no doubt be a focal point with the Mustang Mach-E in Europe, the fact that it wears the pony badge puts performance front and center. Ford of Europe Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Service Roelant de Waard calls the Mustang Mach-E “one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever introduced.”
Ford’s manager of Vehicle Dynamics, Geert Van Noyen, echoes the sentiment: “Mustang Mach-E’s balanced and responsive all-electric platform meant we could tailor the fun-to-drive experience whether on Norway’s twisty Trollstigen mountain road, high-speed German autobahn or bumpy British B-road.”
Ford also confirms that Europe will get the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, an upgrade over the already robust Mustang Mach-E GT. The most performance-oriented version of the EV, the GT Performance Edition bumps the output up to 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0-62 mph sprint of 3.7 seconds.
Photos: Ford Mustang Mach-E launches in Europe next year
