Ford Mustang Mach-E is No. 4 Bestselling EV of 2021 So Far

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has soared toward the top of the EV sales charts

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E is a bona fide hit, guiding Ford to record electrified vehicle sales through the first half of the year. Over that period of time, the Mustang Mach-E has climbed past EV mainstays to become the fourth bestselling electric vehicle on the market through six months.

Mustang Mach-E outpacing Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model S

Through June 2021, Ford has sold 12,975 Mustang Mach-E EVs. That’s more than the Tesla Model S (5,155) and Tesla Model X (6,206) combined. It’s also a considerable distance from the No. 5 EV, the Nissan Leaf, which lags behind at 7,729 units despite a lower starting price.

Finishing ahead of the Mustang Mach-E is the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which includes the recently launched 2022 Bolt EV and all-new Bolt EUV. The top two vehicles on the list — the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y — won’t be caught with respective totals of 51,510 and 76,429 sales through six months.

With the launch of the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, Ford hopes to gain ground on the Bolt EV and EUV. However many sales it ends the year with, there’s no denying that the Mustang Mach-E has been a smash success.

That includes critical success, too. Car and Driver, who released the list on Monday, notes that the Mustang Mach-E was its choice for the inaugural EV of the Year award. The Mustang Mach-E is also the 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

F-150 Lightning a strong contender to top EV sales

Though the two Teslas will lock down the top sales spots for 2021, they’ll have an additional challenger next spring with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. So far, Ford says that more than 100,000 people have reserved an all-electric F-150 Lightning, and that number will likely only grow leading up to its launch next year.

