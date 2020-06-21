No Comments

Mustang Mach-E Customers Get Free Electrify America Fast-Charging

Every 2021 Mustang Mach-E includes 250 kWh of complimentary fast-charging from Electrify America

Photo: Ford

Need some more incentive to plunk down a $500 (refundable) deposit on a 2021 Mustang Mach-E? (Apart from the super-rad new Cyber Orange color, that is?) How does 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging sound? Ford announced that customers who purchase a new Mustang Mach-E will get up to five complimentary charges at Electrify America fast-charging stations nationwide.

Ford notes that this latest perk will give folks with an extended-range Mustang Mach-E three fill-ups’ worth of charging; with a standard-range battery, you’d get about five charges. With DC fast charging offered by Electrify America, a Mustang Mach-E can charge up to 61 miles of range in around 10 minutes and go from 10-80 percent battery in 45 minutes. The Mustang Mach-E also boasts an Intelligent Range feature that gives drivers a more accurate idea of how many miles they have before they’ll need to recharge.

“Exciting new electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E will help drive new customers to choose to drive electric,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “We’re proud to have Ford electric vehicles take advantage of Electrify America’s growing nationwide DC fast-charger network to help range anxiety soon be a thing of the past.”

Ford keeps sweetening the pot with Mustang Mach-E

The available Ford Connected Charge Station makes it easy to charge up a Mustang Mach-E overnight

Photo: Ford

This is just the latest bonus Ford is offering for Mustang Mach-E customers. Ford announced last fall that the Mach-E will come with two years’ complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network. That shakes out to access to more than 13,500 charging stations and 40,000 plugs across the country.

In addition to a standard Ford Mobile Charger that works with 120- and 240-volt outlets, Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station wallbox that can be purchased for $799. Ford is also working with Amazon Home Services to offer home installation for 250-volt outlets and the Ford Connected Charge Station.

This is all part of Ford’s efforts to minimize range anxiety and boost the Mustang Mach-E to a larger audience. Add the fact that it’s got a relatively low starting price, qualifies for tax incentives, could save around $1,300 a year in fuel and maintenance costs, offers a 300 mile max range, has the potential to do 0-60 mph in the mid-three-second range, and wears the Mustang badge, and it’s fair to say Ford’s stacked the deck to ensure its success. Just a little bit, anyway.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to go on sale sometime soon with initial deliveries taking place later this year.

