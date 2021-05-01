No Comments

Preorders Open for Mustang Mach-E GT, GT Performance Edition

Photo: Ford

Ladies and gentlemen, start your … uh … complex electric propulsion systems! Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it. But what will sound like music to your ears: Ford has opened up preorders for the Mustang Mach-E GT and positively insane Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

While the Mustang Mach-E has proven quite the hot commodity so far in 2021, performance hounds have been waiting eagerly for the GT and GT Performance Edition to hit. The latter promises to live up to the Mustang moniker the most of any vehicle in the lineup, serving up a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time. The GT won’t be any sort of slouch with 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, enabling a plenty robust 3.8-second 0-60.

“With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer,” said Dave Pericak, vehicle program director. “These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel.”

And even with all that muscle, the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are still practical and eco-friendly. The former delivers max EPA-estimated range up to 250 miles, and the latter hits 235 miles on a full charge. Both will also be offered with the Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Package, allowing hands-free driving via BlueCruise technology.

Mustang Mach-E GT starts under $60K

Jim Carrey called this car Photo: Ford

You can feel the fun from here

Photo: Ford

Tri-bar taillamps just like how mama made ’em

Photo: Ford

You say it’s not a Mustang and yet it is. Curious.

Photo: Ford

Ford opening up Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition preorders also finally answers the oft-asked question: How much will these ponies cost? Given what you get for the money, a pretty reasonable penny, it turns out.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $59,900 and the GT Performance Edition starts at $64,900. Both will cost less with the available $7,500 federal tax credit for EVs. In contrast, the Mach-E Select starts at $42,895 before incentives.

Oh, and if you’re all about them bucks, Ford projects that the Mustang Mach-E GT should save you more of ‘em in the long run. The Mustang Mach-E EV is estimated to return around $431 in annual savings on maintenance as well as $893 in annual savings in fuel costs. Where I’m from, we call that a win-win.

