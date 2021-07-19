No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets Guinness World Record for Energy Use

Photo: Ford

The all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E has won oodles (yes, oodles) of awards in its young life, including 2021 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and first-ever Car and Driver EV of the Year. It now has a new title: Guinness World Record holder.

Mustang Mach-E tracks from John o’ Groats to Land’s End

Guinness World Records has confirmed that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E now holds the record for lowest energy consumption in an electric vehicle. This feat was achieved by a Mustang Mach-E that traveled more than 840 miles from John o’ Groats in Scotland to Land’s End at the southernmost point of England.

Over the course of that journey, the Mustang Mach-E — piloted by BBC correspondent Paul Clifton and co-drivers Fergal McGrath and Kevin Booker — made just two stops to charge. In total, the team spent under 45 minutes recharging.

“The Ford Mustang Mach-E’s range and efficiency make it an everyday car for tackling unpredictable journey patterns,” said Clifton. “We did a full day’s testing totaling 250 miles and still had 45 percent battery charge on our return.”

At the conclusion of the test, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E had covered 6.5 miles for every kilowatt-hour of electrical energy it consumed. That would give the EV a range of well over 500 miles on a full charge. Of course, the trio employed hypermiling tricks to hit that number, but it all goes to show the impressive potential of the Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang Mach-E covered 840 miles and only stopped to charge twice

Photo: Ford

The range of the 201 Ford Mustang Mach-E is impressive enough on its own, topping out at 305 miles with the California Route 1. Clifton, McGrath, and Booker say that setting this Guinness World Record shows that the Ford Mustang Mach-E represents the tipping point for EVs having real-world, long-range viability. Ford also recently showed off what the Mustang Mach-E can do with its Ocean to Ocean Reimagined cross-country tour.

