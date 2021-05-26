No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Praised for Eco-friendly Affordability

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford

If you have been considering the switch from a gasoline-powered vehicle to an electric vehicle, but were deterred by the price tag, you should take a closer look at the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The well-equipped, fun-to-drive SUV made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Cheapest EVs in 2021.

EVs have plenty of benefits that go beyond their fuel-efficient performance, though. According to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday, EVs on the market today can offer a more responsive performance than gas-powered vehicles and lower maintenance costs thanks to a lower number of mechanical components.

“While EVs are incredibly efficient, they tend to offer better overall performance than gas-powered cars thanks to their instant torque, one-pedal driving, low center of gravity, high-tech dual-motor all-wheel drive systems, and virtually silent operation,” he adds.

The U.S. News staff examined EVs on the market today and selected those that feature an MSRP near or under $50,000. They also reviewed their previous rankings of the EVs to comprise their list.

Praise for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E boasts an MSRP of $42,895, well under the U.S. News criteria. It also defies expectations, according to Loveday, with its “brisk acceleration, athletic handling, a cushioned ride, and a well-built and inviting interior.”

The editors at U.S. News & World Report are not the only automotive experts to sing the praises of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The electrified SUV earned the North American Utility of the Year award earlier this year.

Stats for 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will have you on the go without interruption for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles. Since it is a Mustang, after all, it delivers a powerful performance you’d expect from a legend, hitting 60 miles per hour in approximately 5.2 seconds. When equipped with specific headlights, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

