Ford Mustang Mach-E Praised for Eco-friendly Affordability
If you have been considering the switch from a gasoline-powered vehicle to an electric vehicle, but were deterred by the price tag, you should take a closer look at the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The well-equipped, fun-to-drive SUV made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Cheapest EVs in 2021.
Safety Check: Tips for staying safe behind the wheel
EVs have plenty of benefits that go beyond their fuel-efficient performance, though. According to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday, EVs on the market today can offer a more responsive performance than gas-powered vehicles and lower maintenance costs thanks to a lower number of mechanical components.
“While EVs are incredibly efficient, they tend to offer better overall performance than gas-powered cars thanks to their instant torque, one-pedal driving, low center of gravity, high-tech dual-motor all-wheel drive systems, and virtually silent operation,” he adds.
The U.S. News staff examined EVs on the market today and selected those that feature an MSRP near or under $50,000. They also reviewed their previous rankings of the EVs to comprise their list.
Praise for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E boasts an MSRP of $42,895, well under the U.S. News criteria. It also defies expectations, according to Loveday, with its “brisk acceleration, athletic handling, a cushioned ride, and a well-built and inviting interior.”
The editors at U.S. News & World Report are not the only automotive experts to sing the praises of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The electrified SUV earned the North American Utility of the Year award earlier this year.
Stats for 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will have you on the go without interruption for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles. Since it is a Mustang, after all, it delivers a powerful performance you’d expect from a legend, hitting 60 miles per hour in approximately 5.2 seconds. When equipped with specific headlights, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E earns a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Car Care: 3 easy garage cleaning tips for every season
DeAnn Owens is a Dayton transplant by way of the Windy City, yet considers herself to be a California girl at heart even though she’s only visited there once. To get through the dreaded allergy season unique to the Miami Valley, she reads, writes, complains about the weather, and enjoys spending time with her husband, two sons, and their newest addition, a Boston terrier puppy that is now in charge of all their lives. In the future, she hopes to write a novel and travel through time. See more articles by DeAnn.