Ford Mustang Mach-E Pre-Orders Open in China

Pre-orders for the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E are now open in China

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven a hot commodity in the United States with booming sales. Ford Motor Company looks to replicate that success in China, where pre-orders are officially open for the locally built Mustang Mach-E.

Earlier this month, Ford revealed that it will sell four variants of the Mustang Mach-E in China. The base model with standard-range battery and rear-wheel drive starts at 265,000 yuan, or roughly $40,800 at current conversion rates. Ford is offering the Mustang Mach-E Premium in RWD and AWD, both with the extended-range battery, for respective prices of 309,900 yuan and 339,900 yuan.

China will also receive a limited Mustang Mach-E GT First Edition, available exclusively in Grabber Blue. Ford says that this high-powered version of the Mustang Mach-E will put down 481 horsepower and sprint from 0-60 mph in under four seconds. The comparable Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition delivers 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft with Ford anticipating a 3.5-second 0-60 time. The GT First Edition will start at 379,900 yuan.

Ford offering direct sales, expanded charging access

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT First Edition goes from 0-60 mph in under four seconds

Photo: Ford

To ensure the success of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford says it’s launching a direct sales network in 20 cities across China to offer a one-stop “Everything Online” shopping experience. Ford is also working with the State Grid to bolster the available charging network, giving Mustang Mach-E drivers access to 300,000 charging stations spanning 340 cities. That includes access to NIO’s nationwide fast-charging network.

The Mustang Mach-E will also offer a simple yet sophisticated interior, SYNC+ 2.0 powered by Baidu artificial intelligence, and over-the-air updates via Ford’s Fully Networked Vehicle E/E architecture.

At Auto Shanghai 2021, Ford confirmed that the all-new EVOS will offer BlueCruise hands-free driving technology. BlueCruise, available for the Mustang Mach-E in North America later this year, will be available in the Mustang Mach-E via a standard prep kit.

