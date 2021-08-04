No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Surge in U.S., Norway

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is taking 12 days to turn on dealer lots

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E — so hot right now. Ford’s status quo-busting electric SUV is quite popular at the moment with sales continuing to rise in the United States. And as if that’s not enough, it’s already the bestselling vehicle in the world’s top market for electric vehicles.

In July, Ford sold 2,854 Mustang Mach-E SUVs, good for 15.8 percent month-over-month growth. According to Ford, that makes the Mustang Mach-E the No. 2 vehicle in the battery-electric SUV segment in terms of sales. As of June, it was America’s fourth-ranked EV overall in sales.

Thanks in no small part to the Mustang Mach-E, Ford continues to see record monthly sales for electrified vehicles. Last month, Ford sold a total of 9,103 electrified vehicles, up 57.5 percent from July 2020.

The Mustang Mach-E is also flying off dealership lots at an incredible pace. Ford says the Mustang Mach-E is taking just 12 days to turn. And they’re probably only going to move faster — in more ways than one — with the impending arrival of the high-powered GT and GT Performance Edition.

Ford Mustang Mach-E is Norway’s No. 1 car

The Mustang Mach-E has been the bestselling car in Norway two of the last three months

Photo: Ford

But the all-new Mustang Mach-E isn’t just proving a smash hit in America. Over in Norway, the EV is proving the most popular vehicle in the country by a wide margin.

Norway’s Road Traffic Information Council reported that 898 Mustang Mach-Es sold in July. The second bestselling vehicle in the country sold 340 fewer examples. The scientific term for this sort of thing is shellacking.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E was also Norway’s top-selling car in May, its first month on the market, and the No. 2 bestselling vehicle in June. After just three months on the market, the EV is already the fifth-ranked vehicle total sales. And with five months left in the year, it stands to make up even more ground.

“The delivery situation is good and if you order a car now you can expect to have it delivered during the year for most equipment combinations,” said Ford Motor Norway CEO Per Gunnar Berg. “Since we opened up for ordering the Mach-E GT, the interest in this has also been absolutely overwhelming. Here you get a car with acceleration like a super sports car and at the same time plenty of room for five people and their luggage.”

Whether it’s topping the charts in Norway or hitting high marks stateside, you could comfortably call the Mustang Mach-E a successful first shot in Ford’s shift toward electric vehicles.

