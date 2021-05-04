No Comments

First Ford Mustang Mach-E Shipment Hits Norway

At long last, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has arrived on the shores of Norway

Photo: Ford

Norway? Yes way! The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E has finally arrived in the world’s top market for electric vehicles.

Last week, a cargo ship containing 953 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs rolled into the port of Drammen. Representing the first of thousands of electric vehicles Ford is sending to Norway, the shipment will find its way into the hands of dealers across the country to fulfil the orders of patient drives.

Ford Motor Norway CEO Per Gunnar Berg notes that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a substantial delay to the first shipment. But that hasn’t hurt the buzz around Ford’s first electric SUV — he says the response to the Mustang Mach-E has been “overwhelming” since its debut in Oslo.

Ford Norway has also done its part to keep customers in the loop on what’s going on.

“We keep everyone who is waiting for their new Mach-E continuously informed by email at important milestones for their car,” said Berg. “They will be notified as soon as we can confirm that the car is on its way, when it has arrived in Europe and again when it is approaching delivery.”

Berg says that the arrival of the first shipment means that orders should start being fulfilled in May and June.

“In total, we expect to deliver several thousand cars during these months, so that many will get their new electric car before this year’s summer holiday.”

Norway a hotbed for electric cars

The first 953 Mustang Mach-E EVs arrived at the port of Drammen in April

Photo: Ford

With its new Mustang Mach-E, Ford looks to horn in on the action in the world’s most competitive market for EVs. According to Reuters, electric vehicles achieved a record 54.3 percent market share in Norway last year. EV sales topped gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicles combined in 2020. In December, EV sales accounted for 66.7 percent of the market.

That puts Norway well on the path to becoming the first to eliminate internal combustion engine-powered cars. Norway has set 2025 as the deadline, a mark that Norwegian EV Association leader Christina Bu calls “within reach” at the current clip.

