Ford Was the No. 1 Brand in the UK in 2019

Photo: Ford Motor Company

There may be a great deal of uncertainty with a whole buncha things in the (perhaps soon not so) United Kingdom, but one thing in 2019 was certain: Ford Motor Company was the No. 1 brand in the UK both in passenger and commercial vehicle sales. With its successful 2019, Ford has now stood as the leader in passenger car sales for 43 years and commercial vehicle sales for 54 years.

Leading the way for Ford was the Fiesta, which notched its 11th straight year as the best-selling vehicle in the country. Since 2009, Ford has sold an astounding 1,233,485 Fiesta vehicles in the UK. While the Fiesta was key to Ford’s success, it was far from the only bright spot. The Ranger secured the position of best-selling truck in the UK with 16,458 delivered, the EcoSport managed its best year since launch with a 10.5 percent year-over-year increase and total sales of 25,451 vehicles, and the Transit and Tourneo Custom combined for sales totaling 57,494 vehicles.

Ford is poised to head into 2021 in a similar position thanks to its onslaught of new products. The new Ford Puma has launched, the next-generation Ford Kuga will add three different electrified variants, and there will be a total of 14 electrified vehicles — including the Mustang Mach-E — on sale in the UK by the end of the year.

“We thank our customers for again showing they have confidence in Ford and our dealer network across the UK,” said Ford of Britain Managing Director Andy Barratt. “The auto industry is on the precipice of a technological revolution, and Ford will be here to support our customers as we go on this exciting journey together.”

