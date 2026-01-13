Ford In Crisis: Thousands Of Mechanic Jobs Sit Vacant Despite $120,000 Salaries

Thousands of bays remain idle, and even generous pay hasn’t been enough to fill the growing number of vacancies.

The core of the issue lies in the structure of how dealership technicians are paid and trained. While elite mechanics can earn six figures, the journey to reach that level is long, expensive, and physically exhausting. Most don’t make it. The flat-rate pay system, designed to reward efficiency, often ends up punishing those who fall behind, get injured, or can’t keep up with the pace.

For Ford, the shortage has grown into a widespread bottleneck. CEO Jim Farley acknowledged that the company has about 5,000 vacant technician roles at dealerships across the United States. While some of these positions advertise pay over $120,000, the reality is that most workers in the field are earning far less, with a national median under $60,000. The company has ramped up efforts with training centers and scholarships, but even that hasn’t been enough to attract the volume of skilled labor needed. The profession’s image, combined with its challenges, remains a deterrent.

A Flat-Rate System That Only Rewards the Fastest

At the center of Ford’s mechanic pay model is a flat-rate system: technicians are paid per job, not per hour. This means the quicker a task is completed, the higher the effective hourly wage. For instance, if a repair is officially billed at 15 hours and a technician finishes in six, they still get paid the full 15 hours. That’s how Ford senior master technician Ted Hummel from Kent, Ohio managed to pull in roughly $160,000 in 2025. His speed, accuracy, and role in supervising apprentices significantly boosted his income, as reported by Supercar Blondie.

But while this system can be lucrative for top performers like Hummel, it places enormous pressure on the majority of mechanics who work slower, face downtime, or suffer injuries. According to Carscoops, one Chevrolet technician, Russell Wickham, described earning $89,000 at his peak, but added, “There’s no guarantee. If the customers aren’t coming in, they don’t have a problem letting you sit around because you’re not costing them anything.” The structure rewards speed and punishes unpredictability, a reality that discourages many from staying in the field.

© Shutterstock

The High Cost of Entry and Toll on the Body

The journey to becoming a high-paid transmission mechanic is steep. New technicians often start with earnings not much higher than fast-food workers. Most spend tens of thousands of dollars on education and equipment before even getting close to six-figure pay. Hummel himself invested around $30,000 in training and several thousand more on tools, some torque wrenches costing as much as $800 each.

The physical toll adds to the challenge. Heavy lifting, repetitive strain, and a demanding pace contribute to frequent injuries. Some mechanics leave the trade early, unable to continue due to back problems, hernias, or chronic pain. Hummel takes precautions, avoiding unnecessary strain and asking for help when needed, having seen skilled coworkers forced out due to injury. One former colleague eventually left the trade to launch a startup after health issues ended his career in the shop.

Perception Gap and a Shrinking Pipeline

Public perception of auto technicians remains largely outdated, which continues to limit the pool of new recruits. Many still view the profession as low-skilled, dirty work, when in reality, today’s dealership technicians operate in increasingly complex environments, often requiring advanced diagnostic skills and certifications.

Despite the high ceiling for earnings, the long ramp-up time and the lack of immediate financial reward dissuade many from sticking it out. Even Ford’s CEO has encouraged his own son to consider becoming a mechanic, highlighting the company’s focus on restoring respect to the trade. Ford has launched scholarships, training centers, and apprenticeship programs in an effort to rebuild the talent pipeline. Still, the combination of upfront cost, inconsistent pay, and injury risk remains a significant barrier for most candidates.