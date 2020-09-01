No Comments

Ford Prices 2021 F-150, PowerBoost Hybrid

The 2021 Ford F-150 sees price increases across the board

Photo: Ford

The new and improved 2021 Ford F-150 will be rolling out sometime later this year, but you can get a jumpstart on picking out your prized pickup right now. Ford launched an “early” build and price tool ahead of rolling out the “complete” experience in the fall. How much more will you wind up paying for a next-gen F-150 over the outgoing model? That all depends.

F-150 XL, XLT get modest price bumps

Ford is unsurprisingly raising the price of the F-150 across the board, but the difference at the base trim is nearly negligible. The F-150 XL will start around $28,940 — just $235 more than the 2020 F-150 XL. For that ever-so-modest increase, you’ll get the key upgrade of SYNC 4 with an 8-inch LCD touch screen. You also get standard Ford Co-Pilot 360 safety technologies like Autolamp and Auto High Beams, Lane-Keeping System, and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking.

The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT starts at $35,050, just shy of $300 more than the outgoing XLT. That uptick in price also brings a fair amount of upgrades, including Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0. Technologies offered standard with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 include the Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Brake Assist, and the Reverse Sensing System.

Bigger increases for higher-end 2021 F-150 trims

2021 Ford F-150 Limited in Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat

Photo: Ford

Price jumps get a bit more noticeable when you hit into the upper echelon of the F-150 range. The 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat will start at $44,695, an increase of almost $2,000 from the 2020 model. But again, that leap in price nets some nice upgrades, including a 12-inch touch-screen display, SYNC 4 with Advanced Voice Recognition, and LED reflector headlamps.

The F-150 King Ranch gets a price bump of $3,340 for a $56,330 starting price, adding Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies like Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist as well as a wireless charging pad.

Jumping from $55,520 to $59,110, the Platinum pushes the second most-luxurious F-150 closer to the $60,000 price point. The Platinum adds Intersection Assist 1.0, a new Ford Co-Pilot360 feature that detects oncoming vehicles when making a left turn.

And at the tippity top, you have the 2021 Ford F-150 Limited, which jumps $3,090 for a $70,825 starting price tag. The F-150 Limited gets an even more premium B&O System Unleashed sound system, which ups the number of speakers from 10 in the current Limited to 18. With the F-150 Limited, you’ll also get a Ford Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package, which enables you to take advantage of hands-free driving with Active Drive Assist when the technology goes live late next year.

How much will the PowerBoost hybrid cost?

PowerBoost F-150s feature a built-in Pro Power Onboard generator

Photo: Ford

Ford is promising big numbers from its segment-exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6. With 700 miles of EPA-estimated range, class-leading horsepower and torque, and at least 12,000 pounds of towing capability, the PowerBoost promises to be a game-changer. Ford’s making it so that the PowerBoost can change your game for a decent price, too.

Upgrading the King Ranch and Platinum to the PowerBoost will cost $2,500, which also includes a built-in Pro Power Onboard generator with a 2.4-kilowatt capacity. To swap the F-150 Limited’s twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 out for the PowerBoost hybrid, it’ll cost just $1,900. Ford promises that the PowerBoost hybrid will be available on all trims, so pricing for the XL through the Lariat will likely be included with that “complete” 2021 F-150 build and price experience coming in the fall.