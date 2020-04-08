No Comments

Ford Ranger Places on CAR’s Top 12 Best Buys List for Ninth Year

The new Ford Ranger earned a spot on CAR Magazine’s Top 12 Best Buys List

Photo: Ford

The Ford Ranger is a dominant figure on the automotive scene in South Africa, and it’s every bit as dominant when it comes to racking up awards. In March, the Ranger earned the title of best double cab pickup on CAR Magazine’s Top 12 Best Buys Awards — a title to which it is no stranger. In fact, the Ranger’s win marked the ninth straight in the annual awards.

“We are absolutely delighted that the Ford Ranger continued its peerless reign as CAR Magazine’s top choice in the double cab pickup segment for the ninth year in a row,” said Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa General Manager of Marketing Doreen Mashinin. “This is an exceptional achievement that reaffirms the trend-setting attributes and continued evolution of the current Ranger since it was first introduced in 2011.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Ranger is also a sales dynamo in SA. According to Autotrader, the Ranger was the best-selling used vehicle in the country during the second half of last year. It’s also a major mover in terms of the local economy, standing firm as South Africa’s top light commercial vehicle export.

Ford continues to build on the sterling reputation of the Ford Ranger with last year’s launch of the new and improved Ranger. The most impressive improvement, particularly for performance hounds, was the addition of the off-road-ready Ranger Raptor, which Mashinin says contributed to the Ranger’s status as one of the best-selling vehicles in South Africa in 2019. Last year, the Ranger was the best-selling double cab pickup, No. 2 best-selling pickup truck, and No. 3 best-selling vehicle overall, selling well among retail customers as well as commercial customers.

With the continued success of the Ford Ranger, don’t be surprised to see it pick up its 10th Top 12 Best Buys Award from CAR Magazine next year.

