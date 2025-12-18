Ford Recalls Over 400,000 Mustangs Worldwide Due to Safety Concern

The recall specifically targets a fault in the pretensioner system, which could fail over time due to cable corrosion. In France, approximately 3,753 Mustangs are affected, though the recall won’t begin until 2026.

The Ford Mustang is an iconic American muscle car, known for its striking design and powerful V8 engine. While it has gained a reputation for being relatively reliable, a safety issue has emerged with the previous generation of the car. The recall concerns vehicles produced between May 15, 2014, and October 2, 2017, which is the period before the Mustang’s most recent restyling. This generation of the Mustang saw significant success in the European market, where it was officially imported and sold at competitive prices, attracting a broader customer base.

Seat Belt Pretensioner Issue

The crux of the recall lies in a potential problem with the seat belt pretensioner, a vital component of the Mustang’s safety system. This device is responsible for tightening the seat belt during an emergency, such as a collision. Over time, the cable that activates the pretensioner may corrode, preventing it from functioning correctly.

Although seat belts are generally considered one of the most reliable safety features in modern vehicles, this issue has prompted Ford to initiate a large-scale recall. Similar problems have been identified in other vehicles, such as certain Peugeot and BMW models, due to pretensioner faults.

Ford Mustang Coupe – © Pexels / Canva

Details of the Recall

Ford has stated that the recall affects Mustangs manufactured between May 2014 and October 2017, a period when the model enjoyed strong sales worldwide. In Europe, around 3,753 vehicles are involved, and owners will be notified by mail to bring their cars in for repairs. Ford offers an online tool that allows Mustang owners to check if their vehicle is part of the recall, requiring only the car’s serial number.

The recall process involves inspecting the pretensioner and replacing it if necessary. In the U.S., the recall also includes removing parts of the carpets and floor mats that may come into contact with the cables, as moisture could contribute to corrosion.

When Will the Recall Begin?

In France, the recall will not start until early 2026, giving owners time to make the necessary arrangements. The issue is not expected to pose a major risk in countries like France, where road salt is used sparingly.

However, in regions with harsher climates, particularly in North America, the risk of corrosion is higher, which is why the recall is being conducted on a global scale. Ford has assured that it is taking steps to correct the problem and prioritize customer safety.