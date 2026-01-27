Ford Recalls Nearly 120,000 Vehicles over Engine Block Heater Defect Linked to Fire Risk

The issue involves coolant leaks that may lead to short circuits when the heaters are plugged in. This warning comes at a time when much of the U.S. is bracing for heavy snowfall, leaving many owners without a critical winter feature.

The automaker has split the action into two separate recalls. While only about one percent of the vehicles are expected to actually have the defect, the company is urging owners not to plug in their block heaters until the faulty parts are replaced. The required repairs won’t begin immediately, meaning drivers in colder regions will be without a key tool in extreme temperatures.

This latest move adds to Ford’s growing list of recent recalls, placing it once again among the top carmakers facing large-scale vehicle safety actions. The manufacturer stated it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities tied to the issue so far.

Two Recalls, Multiple Models, One Common Defect

The first recall covers 116,672 vehicles, including 2013–2018 Ford Focus models, 2013–2019 Ford Escapes, and 2015–2016 Lincoln MKC vehicles, all of which feature a 2.0-liter engine. A second recall involves 2,403 additional vehicles, specifically 2016–2018 Focus models and the 2019 and 2024 Ford Explorer.

The affected vehicles were fitted with block heaters that may develop cracks in their solder joints. These cracks can allow engine coolant to leak into the heater cord interface. When plugged into a standard 110-volt outlet, this combination creates a risk of electrical short circuits.

While Ford expects only a small percentage of the recalled vehicles to actually exhibit the issue, the risk is serious enough for the company to advise all owners to avoid using the heater entirely.

Ford Focus – © Shutterstock

How the Fault Occurs and What to Look For

The fire risk originates from a breakdown in the heater’s soldered connections. Once the coolant escapes into the heater’s electrical interface, it can evaporate and leave behind conductive salt deposits. Over time, these deposits can create a salt bridge or corrode electrical parts, increasing the risk of a short circuit and possible fire.

Warning signs of a coolant leak include visible puddles under the vehicle, reduced heating inside the cabin, engine overheating, or a dashboard alert for low coolant levels. The short only becomes a hazard when the heater is in use, meaning the fire risk is directly linked to cold-weather operation. Ford’s advice remains clear: do not plug in the heater until a new version is installed.

Long Wait for Replacement Leaves Owners Exposed

While Ford dealerships have already been notified and vehicle identification numbers can be searched immediately, owners will not be formally informed until next month. Even more frustrating for drivers is that the redesigned heater unit won’t be ready until mid-April. That timing, leaves affected customers without access to their engine block heaters during the coldest part of the year.

The solution involves replacing the old heater with a newly designed version that eliminates the cracking issue, but for now, owners are left managing cold starts without assistance. With the recall affecting vehicles across multiple model years and product lines, the disruption is widespread.

Ford has not provided an interim solution beyond its warning to avoid using the heaters. Though no incidents or injuries have been confirmed, the combination of mechanical failure and seasonal urgency has made this recall one of the most inconvenient for drivers in regions currently facing severe winter conditions.