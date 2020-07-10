No Comments

Ford Teams with TomTom for Next-Gen Navigation

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company has inked a multi-year deal with TomTom, securing the latter’s services in providing next-gen navigation for the former’s latest vehicles.

The partnership between Ford and TomTom kicks off with two of the automaker’s hottest new vehicles: the 2021 Mustang Mach-E and F-150. Leveraging TomTom technology, next-generation SYNC 4 will allow drivers of both vehicles to alter their routes based on projected traffic, helping them skirt traffic and save time.

“The all-new F-150 is Ford’s flagship and the Mustang Mach-E is one of the industry’s most exciting vehicles this year — both are leading the next automotive revolution of connected vehicles,” said Stuart Taylor, executive director, Enterprise Connectivity. “Their next-generation SYNC technologies have twice the computing power of the previous-generation system to do much more, including real-time, smartphone-like mapping that can help you adjust on the fly to quicker routes based on their network of millions of connected devices.”

With TomTom-powered navigation, these vehicles will be able to get up-to-date information on traffic and construction, allowing for on-the-fly route adjustment. SYNC 4 navigation will also come in handy for finding parking, providing information on available spots and prices. Natural speech recognition enables the system to understand conversational dialogue, which will prove useful for everything from finding a spot to eat to sending a message to a loved one.

Photo: Ford

Expected both to be big hits, Ford is making its 2021 Mustang Mach-E and F-150 launch pads for several advanced features. These vehicles are the first in the Ford lineup to offer over-the-air updates, which will make vehicle ownership and maintenance easier and less costly for owners in the long run. Both are also being made available with Active Drive Assist, Ford’s all-new hands-free driving feature.

The Mach-E marks the debut of SYNC 4A, the advanced version of SYNC 4 built for a 15.5-inch screen that incorporates dash cards rather than a conventional menu. Ford’s global director of battery electric vehicles, Darren Palmer, says that TomTom technology will work with features like Ford Intelligent Range to allow drivers to get more mileage per charge.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is available to order now with deliveries set to begin soon. The 2021 Ford F-150 is scheduled to arrive at dealers in the fall.

