Ford Debuts Trail and Active Models for Transit, Tourneo

Ford of Europe is adding new Active and Trail trims to the Transit and Tourneo lineups

Photo: Ford

It’s hard to say what kind of market there is for vans that can go off-road, but Ford is more than willing to put it to the test. Ford of Europe this week revealed that its Transit and Tourneo vans will be available with new Trail and Active trims, catering the best-selling commercial vehicles to active lifestyles.

“The Active and Trail models demonstrate how versatile and capable the Transit range can be,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “From businesses that operate off the beaten track to families who want a vehicle as adventurous as they are, there is a Transit to suit every need.”

Ford Transit Trail and Tourneo Trail

The 2020 Ford Transit Custom Trail and Transit Trail

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Transit Custom Trail

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Transit Trail

Photo: Ford

Perhaps the most notable part of the Ford Transit Trail and Tourneo Trail is its face, which looks quite reminiscent of that of the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor. Both are standard with a 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel offered in three outputs, maxing out at 183 horsepower. The Ford Transit Trail is also available with the EcoBlue Hybrid powertrain, which also tops out at 183 horses. So not exactly Raptor-level figures, but the look fits.

Where the Transit Trail and Tourneo Trail align with the Ranger Raptor and F-150 Raptor is in its off-road capabilities. With available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, the Transit Trail offers Slippery and Mud drive modes that make it quite deft at getting down and dirty. With front-wheel drive, the Quaife-developed mLSD offered on vehicles like the Fiesta ST is standard, improving its performance off-road.

Ford Transit Active and Tourneo Active

The 2020 Ford Tourneo Active and Ford Transit Custom Active

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Transit Custom Active

Photo: Ford

2020 Ford Tourneo Custom Active

Photo: Ford

On the flipside, the new Ford Transit Active and Tourneo Active build on the brand started with the Fiesta and Focus, adding SUV styling and amenities as well as boosted performance capabilities. Each Active model gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a unique mesh grille, body cladding, and roof rails, emphasizing its adventuristic characteristics. On the inside, Active models get leather-appointed seating and plenty of space for all manner of stuff.

The Trail and Active trims for the Transit and Tourneo are already available to pre-order with delivery anticipated for later this summer.