Ford Unveils 900+ HP F-150 Raptor R at SEMA – But No Production Plans (At Least, Not Yet)

The one-off model showcases what Ford’s performance engineers can achieve when limits are stretched. Armed with upgraded parts and a more aggressive spec sheet, the truck is an apparent response to mounting pressure from Ram’s TRX lineup, even though the rival truck is still preparing its return to the market.

Ford’s presence at SEMA 2025 highlights its ongoing commitment to performance-focused utility vehicles. With the TRX not yet reintroduced, Ford appears to be seizing the spotlight with an eye-popping prototype. This upgraded Raptor R sits alongside a similarly tuned Ford Maverick—though that smaller model is headed for actual production, unlike the Raptor R. Ford has not confirmed any production plans, describing the build as a “potential” Ford Performance Parts package.

Performance Gains From a Whipple Supercharger

At the heart of the upgraded F-150 Raptor R is its enhanced powertrain. The truck now delivers over 900 horsepower, thanks in large part to a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger bolted to the existing 5.2-liter V8. That’s a jump of more than 180 horsepower from the base version, which already outputs 720 hp.

While exact torque figures remain undisclosed, it’s expected the boost will push it well beyond the current 640 pound-feet. According to Motor1, the company has yet to release any supporting technical specifications, leaving questions about transmission adjustments or drivetrain enhancements unanswered. Even so, this power surge alone positions the Raptor R firmly at the top of the off-road truck segment—for now.

Aftermarket Upgrades Showcased at SEMA

Though the high-output engine may not reach customers, the rest of the truck’s upgrades are fair game. Ford confirmed that the SEMA Raptor R features a gloss carbon fiber package, a Borla cat-back exhaust system with black chrome tips, and a full array of Rigid off-road auxiliary lights.

These enhancements are part of the Ford Performance Parts catalog and are available to buyers who want to dress up their vehicles with factory-backed components. Ford also noted that if the powertrain upgrade were to be released, it would be eligible for a three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, provided the installation is performed by an ASE-certified technician or at a Ford dealership. That distinction is a clear signal that the company is testing market appetite without fully committing to mass production.

Raptor R Enters a Renewed Rivalry With Ram TRX

The reappearance of the Raptor R in such an extreme form may be part of Ford’s strategy to counter Ram’s upcoming 1500 TRX reboot. While the new TRX isn’t on the market yet, it is expected to land sometime next year. The previous generation featured a 702-hp supercharged V8, and Ram is likely aiming higher to reclaim the top spot in the high-performance truck category.

Ford’s latest prototype can be interpreted as a preemptive strike. The Raptor R’s 900-hp figure overshadows the most powerful iterations of Ram’s 6.2-liter Hellcat V8, which topped out at 807 hp in the Challenger SRT Super Stock. If Ram wants to top Ford’s figure, it will need to push well past its previous performance threshold—no easy task without venturing into territory currently untouched by mass-market pickups.