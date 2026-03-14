7.4 Million Ford Vehicles Already Recalled in 2026, Impacting Dozens of Popular Models

Last year, Ford set a historic record in the auto industry by issuing 153 recalls affecting nearly 13 million vehicles. That number surpassed the previous record set by General Motors by more than double, marking the highest annual total ever recorded for a single automaker.

While the total number of recalls issued so far in 2026 is lower than last year’s pace, the number of vehicles involved is already substantial. The recalls announced so far this year affect 7,396,427 vehicles, along with an additional recall covering 2,633 engine block heaters.

A Record-Setting Year Still Casting a Long Shadow

Ford’s recall activity in recent years has drawn widespread attention across the automotive industry. The company issued the highest number of recalls among all automakers in both 2022 and 2023, a period that also generated billions of dollars in warranty costs.

The situation intensified in late 2024 when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fined the company for failing to comply with federal recall requirements. According to Motor1, Ford agreed to make several changes to its recall procedures and committed to quarterly meetings with the NHTSA as part of a three-year consent order.

Less than a year after that agreement, Ford explained that the growing number of recalls reflected a deliberate shift in its internal strategy. The company stated that it had adopted an “intensive strategy to quickly find and fix hardware and software issues and go the extra mile to help protect customers.” Ford also reported that it had more than doubled the size of its safety and technical expert teams and expanded testing of key vehicle systems, including powertrains.

Ford F150 Lightning – © Shutterstock

A Massive Recall Affecting Ford’s Best-Selling Trucks

The largest recall announced so far in 2026 affects 4,381,878 vehicles across several major models. The issue involves a software problem that may prevent trailer brake lights and turn indicators from functioning correctly when a trailer is connected.

The recall includes 2021–2026 Ford F-150 trucks, 2022–2026 F-Series Super Duty models, 2022–2026 Ford Maverick pickups, 2022–2027 Ford Expedition SUVs, 2024–2026 Ford Ranger pickups, and the 2026 Ford E-Transit. The 2022–2027 Lincoln Navigator is also part of the recall.

Ford plans to resolve the issue through an over-the-air software update. The affected vehicles include some of the brand’s most widely sold models, particularly the F-Series pickup line, which remains Ford’s best-selling vehicle family.

Dozens of Safety Issues Across Multiple Vehicle Systems

The list of recalls released between January and early March 2026 covers a wide range of technical issues across Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

On January 15, several recalls addressed engine block heater problems that could short circuit and potentially cause a fire. One recall affected 116,672 vehicles including the 2013–2019 Ford Escape, 2013–2018 Ford Focus, and 2015–2016 Lincoln MKC. Two additional recalls involved 2,633 Ford engine block heaters produced between 2011 and 2026, and 2,403 vehicles including the 2016–2018 Ford Focus and certain 2019 and 2024 Ford Explorer models.

Other early recalls included an issue with windshield bonding affecting eight units of the 2026 Ford Explorer, as well as brake lights that may fail to illuminate on 231 units of the 2025 Ford F-53 and F-59.

Ford Focus – © Shutterstock

During February, additional problems were identified across different vehicle components. A recall involving 1,403 units of the 2023–2024 Ford Transit addressed an improperly secured engine crossmember. Another recall covered 98 units of the 2026 Ford E-Transit due to a high-voltage battery fire risk.

Later that month, Ford recalled 15,965 units of the 2025 Ford Transit due to potential brake function loss, and 24,690 plug-in hybrid vehicles, including the 2023–2025 Ford Escape PHEV and 2023–2026 Lincoln Corsair PHEV, because a high-voltage battery could short circuit.

A large mechanical recall announced on February 20 affected 412,774 units of the 2017–2019 Ford Explorer due to a rear suspension toe link fracture risk.

Additional Recalls Affecting Cameras, Wipers, and Powertrain Components

Recalls announced on March 3 included several safety and mechanical issues across multiple models.

Windshield wipers that may fail prompted a recall of 604,533 vehicles, including the 2020–2022 Ford Escape, 2020–2022 Ford Explorer, 2020–2022 Lincoln Aviator, and 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair. A separate recall addressed a backup alarm sound failure affecting 316 units of the 2026–2027 Ford E-Series.

Another recall involved 11,431 units of the 2025–2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty due to the possibility that a driveshaft could separate. Meanwhile, 1,189 units of the 2026 Lincoln Navigator were recalled because the driver’s seat may move unexpectedly.

Lighting and powertrain concerns were also identified. 35,772 units of the 2025–2026 Ford Explorer were recalled due to a passenger-side headlight malfunction. In addition, 47,804 vehicles across several 2025 models, including the Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport, Escape, Explorer, Maverick, Mustang, Ranger, and the Lincoln Corsair and Nautilus, were recalled due to potential loss of drive power linked to an EGR valve failure.

Two major recalls involved rearview camera systems. One affects 889,950 vehicles including the 2020–2022 Ford Escape, 2020–2024 Ford Explorer, 2020–2024 Lincoln Aviator, and 2020–2022 Lincoln Corsair because the rearview image may display incorrectly. Another recall covers 849,310 vehicles, including the 2021–2026 Ford Bronco and 2021–2024 Ford Edge, due to the rearview camera image potentially failing to display.