Ford Could Return to Affordable Sedans With a New Sub-$40,000 Model

After years of rising vehicle prices, automakers are starting to revisit affordability, and Ford appears to be taking a broader approach than simply adjusting trims. The company is preparing five new models priced under $40,000, spanning multiple segments including trucks, SUVs, vans, and potentially a sedan.

This strategy also signals a shift in Ford’s product planning. The brand has phased out several traditional passenger cars in the U.S., including the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, and Taurus, leaving the Mustang as its only remaining car. The upcoming sedan could therefore represent a partial reversal of that decision, even if details remain scarce.

A New Name Instead of a Familiar Badge

The question of naming remains unresolved, though it carries symbolic weight. The Fusion name, once central to Ford’s midsize lineup, is an obvious candidate. Still, the company may opt for something entirely new.

According to Motor1, Ford has indicated that its upcoming vehicles will launch with fresh names. The company even posted a job listing for a “Nomenclature Strategist,” seeking someone capable of creating names that are “memorable and meaningful” while aligning with brand strategy and legal requirements. This suggests that reviving the Fusion name is not guaranteed, even if it remains an intuitive option.

An early peek at our brilliant team working on the Universal Electric Vehicle project – one of the most audacious and important projects in @Ford's history. American innovation is how we compete and win against China and the rest of the world.



➡️ The team is spending countless… pic.twitter.com/Un4eCe258L — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) February 5, 2026

Design Direction and Interior Technology Still Unclear

Ford has not disclosed the design of the future sedan, though some indications point toward influences from existing global models. The Chinese-market Mondeo could serve as a reference, particularly in terms of styling.

Expected features include slim lighting elements at the front and rear, a grille reminiscent of the Taurus, and a fastback-style roofline. Inside, the vehicle could integrate multiple screens, potentially including one for the passenger, reflecting technologies already seen in some Chinese-market vehicles. At the same time, Ford may limit such features to maintain affordability, leaving room for a more restrained interior approach.

The size of the sedan has not been confirmed, though it is widely expected to fall within the midsize category.

Platform, Powertrains, and Pricing Strategy

Technical details remain limited, but the platform choice may already be partly defined. Ford could use its existing C2 architecture, which already underpins models such as the Maverick and the Chinese Mondeo. This would allow the company to reduce development and production costs.

As for powertrains, Ford has stated that its upcoming vehicles will be “multi-energy,” a term cited by Ford Blue and Model E president Andrew Frick. This implies compatibility with combustion engines, hybrid systems, and fully electric configurations. It is not yet clear whether all three will be offered on the sedan, though internal combustion and hybrid options are expected to come first.

Pricing remains one of the few confirmed elements. Ford has stated that all five upcoming models will start below $40,000. For context, the previous Fusion started under $25,000 before its discontinuation after the 2020 model year. Competing midsize sedans such as the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry now typically begin closer to $30,000, leaving limited room for upward pricing if affordability remains a priority.

The launch timeline is also taking shape. The first vehicle in this new lineup, a midsize electric truck, is scheduled for 2027. The sedan is expected to follow sometime after, placing its debut in the latter part of the decade.